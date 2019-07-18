Connect with us
Simi Takes A `Swipe’ On Falz, `Go And Marry’

2 days ago

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola “Simi” Ogunleye a.k.a Simi has taken a playful dig at rapper, singer and comedian Falz The Bad Guy, advising to` go and Marry’.

Simi had revealed on her Instagram handle that she’d be dropping the video for her hit song ‘By You’ featuring her husband, Adekunle Gold on Wednesday.

The cover for the video showed Simi and Adekunle Gold in the front of a convertible.

However, Falz in his playful mood took to the comment section and asked: “Eez there spaize in the back seat (Is there space in the back seat)?”

Replying to the comment, Simi wrote “No sir. Go and marry”.

Recall before Simi’s marriage to Adekunle, Falz was rumoured to be romantically involved with Simi but both singers rubbished the claims on different occasions, insisting that they were mere friends.

 

