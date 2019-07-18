NEWS
Srinivas Rao Appointed Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of its first chief digital officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently created Digital Services Division.
The digital services division will play a pivotal role in driving MTN’s digital business growth; its creation marks the company’s commitment to its vision of leading the delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers.
In his new role, Rao is responsible for MTN’s digital strategy and will lead the next level of design, planning and deployment of digital services & channels for customers and partners.
An industry veteran, Rao has two decades of management experience in IT and telecoms. He brings significant knowledge and expertise from working with MTN operations in the Middle East and Africa. He spent the last 8 years leading one of MTN’s largest operations in their technology development, product innovation & digital transformation programme.
Commenting on the appointment, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said: “I am thrilled that Srinivas is joining our team. He is a proven leader, with a solid track record whose knowledge and experience, will serve us well, accelerating our digital agenda.”
He was the Group General Manager; Business Development & Strategic Planning in SIFAX GROUP (a Multinational company into Maritime, Aviation Ground Handling, Haulage & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Marine Services, Hospitality and Bonded Terminals Cargo Services). He has been in investment banking, internal and external audit, management consultancy insurance, corporate finance, supply chain management, capital market and private equity, aviation and maritime.
He had worked in Perpetual Assurance Company Ltd (now part of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc) as Financial Controller, Truebond Investments and Capital Limited as Group Head, Internal Control. He served as a director in various quoted and unquoted companies among which are; Nigerian Wire and Cable Plc, Guardian Health Care Ltd, Truebond Capital and Asset Management Ltd, Truebond Microfinance Bank Limited, Western Properties and Leisure Ltd, Golden Tophedge Investments Ltd among others.
Similarly, Mrs. Abimbola Adunola Adebakin has over 29 years of professional experience spanning Stockbroking, Banking, Management Consulting and Training.
On his own part, Mr. Adeoye Emiloju is a finance professional with diverse experience spanning over 32 years in Accounting and Finance management.
MOST READ
Srinivas Rao Appointed Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of its first chief digital officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently...
DPR Warns Operators Against Violating Industry Rules
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has declared zero tolerance for actions calculated to weaken the oil and gas laws...
Olowola Wins Innovative Leadership In PR Award
The managing partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while...
HUMAN RESOURCE : Ogun Promises To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare
The Ogun State governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his government’s commitment to quick payment of workers’ salaries and deductions...
Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government, yesterday, ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators on...
…Urges Federal Fire Service To Diversify Operations
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged the Federal Fire Service not to restrict its emergency operations to firefighting...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS13 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS8 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)