NEWS

Srinivas Rao Appointed Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria

42 mins ago

MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of its first chief digital officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently created Digital Services Division.

The digital services division will play a pivotal role in driving MTN’s digital business growth; its creation marks the company’s commitment to its vision of leading the delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers.

In his new role, Rao is responsible for MTN’s digital strategy and will lead the next level of design, planning and deployment of digital services & channels for customers and partners.

An industry veteran, Rao has two decades of management experience in IT and telecoms. He brings significant knowledge and expertise from working with MTN operations in the Middle East and Africa. He spent the last 8 years leading one of MTN’s largest operations in their technology development, product innovation & digital transformation programme.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said: “I am thrilled that Srinivas is joining our team. He is a proven leader, with a solid track record whose knowledge and experience, will serve us well, accelerating our digital agenda.”

