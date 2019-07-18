The Judiciary, Legislature And Shiite Imbroglio

The duty of the Police is to maintain law, order, protect lives and properties.

In discharging this duty, the Legislature and the Judiciary have always provided enabling Laws for the discharge of this numerous duty. However, recently the table has turned. The table has turned because events have shown that there is conspiracy to emasculate the Police to the advantage of lawbreakers.

Before now, for a group of people to embark on any procession that is likely to affect the freedom and business of members of the public, they must apply to the Police of the area to enable the Police plan, monitor and prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protest.

Recently, someone Sat in the hallowed chambers, out of pent-up anger, jealousy and vengeance aimed at the Police, giving a judgment that I regard as “unjurisprudential” i.e that did not allow prudence to guide his law-making and delivered an anti-society judgment that amended the Public Order Act that has helped the Police to maintain law and order over the years and thereby ensuring an orderly society. The Public Order Act that had helped the Police to maintain Law and Order over the years and thereby ensuring an orderly society was thereby tampered with.

The Amendment is to the effect that Freedom has no limit and that no one needs Police Permit in order to embark on Police Procession. It made no distinction between freedom and license. This, in my humble opinion, was held in error and needs to be set aside.

Another judge that considered the probable consequences of such unjurisprudential judgment gave a contrary judgment. The two judgments are now being applied according to The Whims and Caprices of the actors as it suits them.

The victims of this potential source of conflict created by the Legislature and the Judiciary in many cases are Policemen…Only God fights for the Police in Nigeria. They are the under-dogs that can be insulted, brutalized, killed without the report of the investigations being made Known to the Public.

Some cases in point are the rocket attack on a Police station in the metropolis of Calabar in which a pregnant woman was killed in cold blood. A more recent one was the hoodlum/militant attack on a police station at Sagbana in Bayelsa State in which a female Officer and others were murdered in cold blood. The outcomes of the Investigation and panels are buried in unknown graves.

Two different political parties have been found and seen to confront each other when their processions were planned for the same day and same route resulting into mayhem.

No one calls the Police when rice and stew are being consumed but they must be there when bottles are being hurled at each other.

Legislation should be objective, passive and dispassionate. Law should only activate and energize itself when stepped upon and not aimed at a particular person or group, but aimed at identified mischief. Conspiracy against the Police will not help the society move forward as it affects law and order with its ripple-effect.

The two major law-making Institutions known to us are the judiciary and the Legislature. The laws the legislature makes and the judgments of the court which often serve as precedent to guide other judgments can make or mar Police operations. These judgments are contrary to natural law because even among the ants that man regards as miniature creatures, there is Law and order. Watch how the ants line up in their colony and move in procession in an orderly and controlled manners while at the same time providing security for their workers that move in an organized linear order.

No wonder JONATHAN SWIFT in his novel ‘Gulliver’s travel’ says:

Intelligence is not proportional to size; otherwise the ants would not have been more intelligent than the elephants. The ants store their food in the dry season in preparation for the rainy season. They feather their nests.

The Bible as well says:

“Go to the Ants and learn their ways oh thou Sluggard”

In his play “arms and the man”, it is expressed in the introduction to the play by bernard shaw, that:

“if there is no law and order society will become an arena of wild beasts tearing one another to pieces”.

What we have witnessed in Shiitees attack on the National Assembly is just one of the ripple effects of conspiracy of the Legislature and some unpatriotic members of the Judiciary to emasculate the Police render them impotent and irrelevant.

The Police too have their own share of the blame as they failed to salvage their annihilators and intruders. No Supreme Court will agree that Procession of whatever nature should not be controlled. But the Police failed to go further against the judgment meant to Cripple their operations and expose them to danger. Knowing fully well that Equity will not assist the indolent.

Sometimes if Prudence and foresight are not employed in Legislation, we end up creating more problems for the society than the mischief we hope to cure.

The Schedule to the Law on the Amendment of the Public Order states and I quote:

“For the purpose of the proper and peaceful conduct of public assemblies, meetings and processions and subject to section II of this act, the governors of each State is hereby empowered to direct the Conduct of all assemblies, meetings and processions on the public roads or places of public resort in the states and prescribe therRoute by which and the times at which any procession may pass”

The intention of this amendment is to add more to the irrelevance of the Police borne out of Prejudice, oblivious of the fact that the Governor of each State belongs to a particular political party and such power can be used to the disadvantage of the other political parties in the State under his control. An example happened recently in Kano State when the PDP was to continue its campaign there. It was at that point in time that Kano Stadium was to be renovated and therefore not available for the opposition use.

Similarly, the President was denied the use of the Stadium in Ekiti State by the then Governor of the State. The President had to divert his convoy. These are the people agitating for state police so that we can have more troubles.

More of such are likely to come.

The question is this: Can the referee in a football match come from either of the two teams? Out of conspiracy and prejudice another monster has been created.

There is need to deeply ponder and examine the probable consequences of our Bills before passing them into Law in order not to create more problems than the contemplation of the bills.

In my humble opinion, it is suggested as follows: El-Zakzaky should be released and be made to be reporting to the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State every two weeks in compliance with an undertaking not to mobilize any unlawful gathering.

That, if he violates these conditions, he should be rearrested and charged to court under section 61(a) & (b) of the Public Order Act, and allow the court get him convicted and duly sentenced. After which he shall serve his jail term in Lagos. The circumstances of his present incarceration are hazy to the public and endanger the peace and harmony of the society.

If the above suggestions are carried out and there is an infraction on his part and he is convicted under Nigeria Law as postulated above, he would realize that Nigeria is greater than himself, any individual or any country sponsoring him and that Nigeria will not allow any exportation of fundamentalism of any kind in its territory.

Akeremale is a retired Commissioner of Police