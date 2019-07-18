The Pregnant Widow

And if any of you die and leave wives behind, they shall undergo, without remarrying, a waiting period of four months and ten days; whereupon, when they have reached the end of their waiting-term, there shall be no sin in whatever they may do with their persons in a lawful manner. And God is aware of all that you do. (al-Baqarah, 2:234)

The above verse, on the surface, encompasses all widows, but the meaning is restrictive because there are some women whose husband die and yet their waiting period is not as mentioned in this verse. Like this verse in at-Talaaq:

“..for those who carry (life within their wombs), their period is until they deliver their burdens:..” (at-Talaaq 4)

Therefore, the meaning of the verse is on the waiting period of some widows who are not pregnant, since the case of pregnant widows has been addressed in at-Talaaq.

“And if any of you die and leave wives behind, they shall undergo, without remarrying, a waiting period of four months and ten days;..”

The ‘Iddah of widows who are not pregnant is four months and ten days. A woman in such condition will remain for the period of four months and ten days in her late husband’s residence. She is not going out for anything except for necessities which she may attend to in the day time.

On monthly courses during this period, a woman who menstruates may observe her menses at least that confirms that she is not pregnant, while those who have passed the age of monthly courses and those who do not menstruate can wait until the expiration of ‘iddah period.

This waiting period is incumbent on a woman whose husband dies whether or not the marriage is consummated, whether the woman menstruates or not, whether she is young or old, a Muslim or from Ahlul Kitaab. This means if a man contracts a marriage and dies before sleeping with the bride, she will nevertheless, observe the waiting period of four months and ten days. But where he contracts the marriage and divorces the wife before he sleeps with her, she will not observe any ‘iddah. Why? Because he is alive and can protect his interests. In the first example where the groom dies, it is necessary to ascertain that the womb is cleansed, since no one can affirm whether the decease has intercourse with her or not, so, she has to observe the ‘iddah, as protection to the genealogy of the family.

Where will she observe the ‘iddah? In her husband’s house is the ‘iddah to be observed, said some scholars, while others said, she will observe it wherever she wants.

While she is away from her marital home, the news of the death of her husband reaches her; is she to return home for the ‘iddah? They said she will remain wherever she is to observe the ‘iddah; she is not to go out of that house. But some of them said she has to return to her husband’s house to observe the ‘iddah there. The majority opinion is that she will return to her husband’s house for the ‘iddah in as much as Imam Malik narrates a Hadeeth concerning Furay’ah bint Malik bn Sinaan where the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam, instructed her to remain in her husband’s house until the end of her ‘iddah.

By this the issue is resolved; a widow is to remain in her husband’s house until the end of her ‘iddah.

When will the period of ‘iddah commence? It commences from the day the husband dies, just like a divorced woman starts her ‘iddah from the day of the divorce. This is when she is around when he dies or when he divorces her. But if a husband travels and sends a message to her through WhatsApp or email, for example, and due to network issues from his side or the wife’s side, the message does not reach her until, say, after three days or so; her ‘iddah starts from the time the message delivers, when she sees it. The same thing applies to when she knows about the husband’s death, she starts the ‘iddah when she knows about it.

The best position is this: when the message arrives is immaterial; what is important is the actual date of death or divorce which is when her ‘iddah starts. It is only where uncertainly occurs as to the actual date of death or divorce that she will start her ‘iddah on the date the news reaches her.

A husband divorces his wife, a revocable divorce, and while she is observing her ‘iddah the husband dies; what will the wife do? Whatever period she might have spent in the observation of her first ‘iddah is now immaterial. She has to commence the ‘iddah of a widow, and even though she is divorced, she is now entitled to inherit him, and thus she has a share in the heritage of the husband since she has not finished the ‘iddah of divorce before his death.

A husband goes out, travels and does not return. The time of his absence lengthens and he becomes a missing person; what will the wife do?

For as long as no information reaching her about his death, she remains a wife. Any time the news of his death reaches her, her situation is that of a woman who receives such news, after six months, one year, two years of the time of death; her ‘iddah starts from the actual date of death or from the time she the information reaches her. If she is pregnant by the time she gets the information, her ‘iddah ends as soon as she delivers. But if delivery precedes the information of her husband’s death by two months or so, her ‘iddah is over from the time of delivery.

What happens if there is no news about the husband and he remains missing? The wife will wait for four years after which a judge will declare the husband dead. From the time of this judgement, the wife will start ‘iddah of a widow for a period of four months and ten days.

Some scholars are of the opinion that after the wait of four years, the judge will summon the representative of the missing husband – his father, or his uncle or brother – to pronounce divorce on behalf of the missing husband before the wife will commence ‘iddah of a widow.

After all the wait for four years, the ‘iddah for four months and ten days, the woman is approached by a suitor and she marries him as a second husband after the presumed death of her first husband, and suddenly the first husband reappears, how will this dilemma be solved?

This first husband, according to the scholars, has two choices – to take back his wife or to take back his dowery which he gave to the wife. He has the right to choose any of the two. He is advised to accept the later.

Now that we know when the ‘iddah starts in respect to a widow who is pregnant at the time of divorce and that of who is not, as well as the one that affects a missing husband, we come to the question, when will the ‘iddah end?

The ‘iddah ends at the end of the period of four months and ten days, provided there is no pregnancy, in which case delivery marks the end of the period. The delivery could be a day or two, a month or two after the death of the husband, and so on.

When can such a woman remarry? The scholars said as soon as practicable. She is free to remarry immediately after delivery. Even with the discharge of confinement blood? Yes, they said, even with confinement blood she can remarry, but her new husband will not approach her until she is purified, cleansed of blood. A different opinion is that she cannot remarry after delivery until the confinement blood stops and she is clean. But the first opinion is better and more acceptable among scholars because of the Hadeeth of Subai’ah al-Aslamiyyah in which the Prophet said to her

“You are free; it is permissible for you to remarry when you gave birth.”

We have learnt a lot from verse 234 of al-Baqarah, but the verse is silent on a number of other issues pertaining to ‘iddah. For example, there is not much instruction on the maintenance of the pregnant widow or her accommodation during the waiting period. The verse, also, says nothing on mourning. What we learnt is the period of ‘iddah, four months and ten days.

Whatever is not mentioned in the verse has been captured by the Sunnah. Quite a number of Ahaadeeth have explained clearly that the waiting period is accompanied by mourning.

What is mourning? The expression of sorrow for someone’s death. The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said:

“A woman who believes in Allah and the Last Day is not allowed to mourn any dead person for more than three days, except if it is her husband, (in which case she will mourn him) for four months and ten days.”

It is clear from the Hadeeth that the ‘iddah and mourning are carried out at the same time. Also, it is established that mourning for any human being will not exceed three days – mother, father, sister, brother and whosoever – only for a husband is mourning to be for four months and ten days.

A woman in mourning will avoid all forms of beautification – wearing perform in and out of the house, makeup, adornment of any kind, bedizenment with expensive outfits, hennaing of hair or any part of the body, the ornamentation of any kind in gold, silver necklaces, earrings, or rings and so on.

Wearing black as a sign of mourning is not part of the teachings of Islam. A Muslim should know when to draw a line, in our interaction with other cultures and traditions and say I will not do that this because it’s not part of what my religion permits. You will see many Muslims in black raiments in funeral activities of a deceased friend. Mourning in Islam is not expressed by appearing in black dressing. There is no obedience to fellow-creature in what constitutes disobedience to the Creator!