UN Mission In Libya Seeks Release Of Abducted Female Lawmaker 

Published

12 hours ago

on

The United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday condemned the disappearance of a female member of the House of Representatives in Benghazi and called on her captors to release her immediately.

The mission, which made the call in a statement, said: “UNSMIL is gravely concerned by and is closely following up on media reports about the disappearance of Ms. Siham Sergewa and the injury of her husband.

“UNSMIL calls for the immediate release of Ms. Sergewa.”

The UN mission said that Sergewa was abducted on Wednesday night at her residence in Benghazi.

She was abducted when an armed group stormed her home in the eastern Libyan city, according to local media reports.

It, therefore, called on relevant officials in Libya to investigate the abduction and reveal her whereabouts.

According to the mission, enforced disappearance and unlawful arrest based on political views breach the rule of law and violate international human rights standards.

Libya has experienced instability and conflict ever since Western-supported Islamists toppled and killed Libya’s leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Tensions flared up again in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive to retake the capital Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Presidential Council of the Tripoli-seated Government of National Accord (GNA) late on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the abduction of Sergewa by “the militias in Benghazi” in reference to East Libya-based forces led by commander Khalifa Haftar.

“This crime is a natural result of the absence of law, and the lack of public freedoms in areas controlled by the military ruler and his aides,” the council said in a statement, demanding the whereabouts of the MP.

The council had called on the UN and international organisations to intervene quickly to release the abducted woman and to hold the perpetrators and those responsible for the security of Benghazi accountable and brought to justice.

Sergewa has been vocal in her rejection of the military operations in Tripoli and of violations of Khalifa Haftar’s forces in different areas.

She appeared on Haftar-loyal Alhadath TV Channel on Tuesday and said some words against the rhetoric of Haftar’s staunch followers, which some observers say could be the reason she was abducted by people suspected to be Haftar’s loyalists.

 

