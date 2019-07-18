Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa

Published

43 mins ago

on

Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure   equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness, ahead of formation of new cabinet by Gov Ahmadu Fintiri.

Hon Kate Mamuno, PDP Demsa constituency, in the state Assembly pointed out that, involving more women, people with special needs and youths could fast track inclusiveness and strengthened accountability in governance.

Mamuno, spoke at at an advocacy for the appointment of marginalized group supported by USAID/IRI in Yola.

The only famale lawmaker in the assembly said a bill to ensure stringent measure against impunity on gender based violence to carter for the plight of women is on the way.

She urged PDP-led government to initiate and implement policies and programs on service delivery, in the area of education, health, security and WASH in the state.

Women as critical stakeholders in politics, should be allocated more slots are commissioners, senior special advisers and head of agencies Mamuno added.

“Govt should support the elections of women and youths, as candidates in the forth local government elections.

“Funds be made available to mobilization and capacity building of women through the ministry of women affairs.

“Empowerment scheme and vocational training for women and youths at all levels should be enhanced to encourage job creation.

“Member of the advocacy group to engage with political and traditional institution to create chances of being elected in the state.

The USAID/IRI are working towards championing the course of inclusion of marginalized groups in politics and governance in the state.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

AGRICULTURE1 min ago

FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease

The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
NEWS13 mins ago

Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations

The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
BUSINESS27 mins ago

DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa

The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
NEWS27 mins ago

Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers

The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
NEWS43 mins ago

Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa

Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure   equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
NEWS47 mins ago

YESSO Earmarks N349 For Abia Youth 

World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to...
NEWS52 mins ago

Police Urged To Identify Measures For Addressing Gender Based Violence

Prof. Abubakar Muazu of the University of Maiduguri has urged the Nigeria Police and other stakeholders to identify appropriate measures for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: