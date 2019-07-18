Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa

Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness, ahead of formation of new cabinet by Gov Ahmadu Fintiri.

Hon Kate Mamuno, PDP Demsa constituency, in the state Assembly pointed out that, involving more women, people with special needs and youths could fast track inclusiveness and strengthened accountability in governance.

Mamuno, spoke at at an advocacy for the appointment of marginalized group supported by USAID/IRI in Yola.

The only famale lawmaker in the assembly said a bill to ensure stringent measure against impunity on gender based violence to carter for the plight of women is on the way.

She urged PDP-led government to initiate and implement policies and programs on service delivery, in the area of education, health, security and WASH in the state.

Women as critical stakeholders in politics, should be allocated more slots are commissioners, senior special advisers and head of agencies Mamuno added.

“Govt should support the elections of women and youths, as candidates in the forth local government elections.

“Funds be made available to mobilization and capacity building of women through the ministry of women affairs.

“Empowerment scheme and vocational training for women and youths at all levels should be enhanced to encourage job creation.

“Member of the advocacy group to engage with political and traditional institution to create chances of being elected in the state.

The USAID/IRI are working towards championing the course of inclusion of marginalized groups in politics and governance in the state.