YESSO Earmarks N349 For Abia Youth
World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to 3,869 Abia state youth participating in the programme.
The beneficiaries of the YESSO which is at pilot level in the state, were drawn from two local government area from each of the three Senatorial districts in the state.
The Acting National Coordinator of the Federal Operation Coordinating Unit (FOCU) of the YESSO, Mrs Hajara Sami stated this at its official flag-off ceremony in the capital, Umuahia.
She said the ceremony signifies the commencement of support to unemployed youths with a low level of education from poor and vulnerable households in the society.
According to her, the amount will cover a monthly stipend of N 7,500.00 per month for the beneficiaries through the Public Work Fare (PWF) for the one year period of the training.
Speaking, while flagging-off the YESSO, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu appealed to the beneficiaries to take the training seriously, stressing that they should use the skill to better ther lives.
Ikpeazu, who described the YESSO as another milestone in the state’s quest for job and wealth creation, said, “if you deploy the Abia spirit to it, you can become millionaires and employers of labour.”
Similarly, the state YESSO Focal Person, Endi Ezengwa, commended Ikpeazu for domesticating and supporting it, adding that it has given hope and future to the beneficiaries.
According to the state’s Education for Employment (E4E) programme coordinator, both the YESSO and E4E are among its fast growing human resources development programmes.
Contributing, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Rita Okengwu, said the YESSO is a life-changing project to reduce unemployment and create wealth for the beneficiaries.
In his response, a beneficiary, Edwin Okechukwu, expressed appreciation to the bank and both the federal and state governments, assuring that he would maximize the opportunity for his good.
