EDUCATION
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
U.S. government had given university scholarship to 30 outstanding Nigerian students to enable them to study in the U.S and other countries.
The scholarship is in furtherance of the Education U.S.A Opportunity Funds programme.
Ms Malia Heroux, the Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer, U.S. Embassy in Abuja made this known on Friday during the pre-departure orientation for the students.
Heroux said that 35 students applied for the 2019 scholarship programme but only 30 of them were selected, with 27 of them going to the U.S. while the remaining three got the prestigious Mastercards to Ghana.
She said that the students were selected across schools in Nigeria based on academic excellence, demonstrated leadership potential, ethos of giving back to community extracurricular achievement, and talent.
She explained that although the programme was spearheaded by the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, the scholarship and funds were provided by the institutions it partnered with.
“The scholarship is for students who are incredibly high achieving academically but come from backgrounds which are not economically conducive to paying for school fees,” she said.
Heroux said that the scholarship equally cut across students considered to be leaders in their communities and seeking to make a difference in their communities.
“Academically, Education U.S.A. has over 400 advising centres in different countries and we have a larger number of advising in Nigeria because we have such a rich body of created and talented people.
“The funding comes from the school themselves this is why we like to work with the students to identify not only what programmes they want to study but universities that offer such programmes and also in financial position to provide for scholarships.
“So the embassy only pays for opportunity students, pay for some of the small fees as well as the standardise testing, airline tickets.
“We have 30 students who are benefiting from the education U.S.A opportunities funds grants programme.
“We work with many more students throughout the year whose parents can either fund or who are seeking partial scholarship,” Heroux said.
Also speaking, Mr Anton Smith, acting Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy in Abuja said that the U.S. was interested in providing opportunities for exceptional students to study and return to develop their country.
Smith said that the scholarship programme also created opportunities for students to learn more about America and the culture which would further help in strengthening ties between Nigeria and the U.S.
“The main interest is providing opportunities for some of the best performing students in the world and particularly from Nigeria.
“To come and spend time in the U.S. so that they can gain the cultural insight and cultural exchange that helps us draw people together.
“And to give the high performing students an opportunity to gain from some of the best education in the world across the world.
“So that the Nigerian students going to study can have the American experience, come back and help Nigeria to succeed, to create opportunities for aligning on issues of mutual importance or creating opportunities for growth and prosperity.
“All of that helps America when they help Nigeria so it is a win win situation that is very easy for us to see the return on investments” Smith said.
One of the beneficiaries, Abraham Ojodomo, praised the U.S. government for the opportunity and the U.S. Embassy’s Education U.S.A. Advising Centre for providing him with the opportunity to make his dreams come true.
Ojodomo said that he was benefiting from a 76,000-dollar full-funded scholarship to study Computer Science at Franklin and Marshal College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
He said that he graduated from Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuse, but never expected to further his education since his mother was a petty trader, who sold tigernut drink, a local brew.
He said that he planned to return to Nigeria after his studies and establish an Information Technology school in a rural community where the less privileged, intelligent students could have the opportunity to study and achieve their dreams.
MOST READ
Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment
Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS13 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION18 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME13 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
NPC And Challenges Of Irregular Conduct Of National Census