Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary

The leadership of the APC in Bayelsa State has officially written to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the adoption of the Direct Primary as mode of primary to choose the flag bearer of the Party for the November 16th Election in the state.

The letter, which was signed by the State Chairman, Jothan Amos and the State Secretary, Alabo Martins, stated that the adoption of the direct mode of primary, was a decision of the enlarged stakeholder meeting of the Party on Wednesday.

The letter, which was made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that ‘ whereas the NEC of the APC directed that the state Executive Committee hold an expanded meeting with aspirants and critical stakeholders. In pursuance to the said meeting, the SEC, Aspirants and critical stakeholders of APC Bayelsa State held a meeting on the 16th of July,2019 at the party secretariat and resolved as follows’

‘that the mode of party primaries for the forthcoming governorship primaries be direct primaries in Bayelsa. This was a unanimous decision agreed at the expanded stakeholders meeting.’

But a member representing Ekeremor Constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Wilson Dauyegha, who was at the meeting and accused of attacking the party Chairman and tore a copy of the party resolution, claimed he acted appropriately.

Hon. Dauyegha, in the video that went viral on Facebook, was seen snatching a copy of the party resolution from the Party Chairman, Jothan Amos, and tore it.

But in a press statement issued in Yenagoa, Hon. Wilson Dauyegha, claimed the party Chairman Jothan Amos was forcing him to sign a paper against his will following the failures of a stakeholders’ meeting to adopt a mode of primary election for the emergence of the party’s candidate for the November governorship election in the state.

The lawmaker was portrayed as tearing the document in the video while the obviously angry chairman picked the torn document, stormed into his car and zoomed off.

Confirming his spat with the chairman, Dauyegha explained that the incident in the video happened at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt airport, Rivers State.

The lawmaker said trouble started when Jotham called him after the botched stakeholders’ meeting and requested to see him.

“I told him that it was late because he called me at night. I promised to see him the next day but he said he was traveling to Abuja. I told him we would meet at the airport in Port Harcourt. The next day when I got to the airport, I saw him and went to meet him.

“When I got to his vehicle, a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), I saw armed soldiers surrounding the car. The chairman asked me to enter his car. I did. He shut the doors. While in the car, the chairman brought a document and asked me to sign it. The chairman said I must sign the document.

“I don’t know what came over me. I almost sign the document because I was almost completing my signature when I held my pen and told the chairman that I must read the content of the document before signing.

“At that point, I glanced through even as he was trying to intimidate me to complete the signature. I then saw direct primaries in the paper and I screamed and held unto the paper. Having made an impression that could pass as my signature, I had no other option but to render the document invalid.

“All I did was to ensure that there was no impression suggesting that I signed the document. If that document had not been torn, the chairman would have used it against me and my will. I saw his action as undemocratic and I undertook a reasonable action to protect democracy”.

He said after the incident, the chairman advanced menacingly at him trying to attack him but was prevented by some persons, who intervened to avoid escalation of the controversy.