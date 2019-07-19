Cardi B Fires Back At Lawyer For Blasting Her Courtroom Attire

Lawyer Joe Tacopina, who is representing the alleged victims in Cardi B’s strip club assault case, wasn’t happy with the Bronx native’s stylish courtroom attire. In an interview with the New York Post, Tacopina blasted Bardi for treating her courthouse visits “like a runway show.”

“Here’s a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with felony charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she’s wearing,” the celebrity defense attorney said. “There’s going to be a ‘Come to Jesus’ moment with her, because it’s not consistent with someone who’s taking this seriously.”

Cardi eventually got wind of the comments on Sunday after celebrating Kulture’s first birthday amid the NYC blackout, which irked her to the point of firing back with a series of since-deleted IG videos. “I don’t dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young f**king lady,” Cardi said. “Where am I supposed to get my suits from, H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress?”

She continued to explain there were times she went to court without any makeup or brushing her hair. “That just goes to show you that y’all do this shit for press. I went to court six times already for a fucking misdeameanor,” Cardi exclaimed. “There was one time I went to court with no makeup on. Just motherfucking ChapStick.”

The 26-year-old also took issue with how Tacopina represents Meek Mill in his fight for criminal justice reform, but he’s now stooped down to worrying about what she is wearing, rather than her actual case. “You are a lawyer that represents an artiste that’s standing up for prison reform,” she said. “Something that I have donated money to and [you’re] worried about what a woman is putting on her body when she goes to f**king court?”

Cardi B is facing two felony counts and a plethora of lesser charges following an indictment by a grand jury in June.