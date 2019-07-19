LAW
Court Remands Trader For Defiling, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl,be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice.
Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).
Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8 at his residence.
Ayorinde alleged that Arowolo who rented out a shop to the girl’s mother, defiled the minor and got her pregnant.
He alleged that the mother of the girl reported the case.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribed life imprisonment for defilement.
Bayelsa Has Resources To Up IGR – Agbedi
In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Hon Fred Agbedi, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, speaks on some pressing...
Bayelsa APC Gov'ship Aspirants' Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don't leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices' antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF's fallen...
