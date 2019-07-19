Connect with us
Court Remands Trader For Defiling, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl

15 hours ago

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl,be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8 at his residence.

Ayorinde alleged that Arowolo who rented out a shop to the girl’s mother, defiled the minor and got her pregnant.

He alleged that the mother of the girl reported the case.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribed life imprisonment for defilement.

 

