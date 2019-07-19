NEWS
Cuban Govt. Pardons Over 2,600 Inmates
The Cuban Government has granted pardon to 2,604 inmates, a government release said on Friday.
The pardon took effect on account of the behaviour of the jailed, the expired date of their terms, as well as the nature of the cases for which they were punished.
Other factors included age and chronic diseases, especially among women, the young and the elderly.
Those pardoned have met at least one third of the criteria.
The pardon did not cover those convicted of murder, rape, robbery with violence, corruption of minors and drug trafficking.
Economic crimes involving corruption, cattle slaughter and theft of, for instance, fuel were also excluded.
Hit by a grave economic crisis and decades old U.S. trade embargo, the government is resolved to fight against economic crimes.
According to the official statement, the Cuban Council of State headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel ordered the pardon.
The pardon was in keeping with the new constitution, which favours social reintegration of persons deprived of liberty.
As a country which has ratified 44 of the 61 international human rights instruments, Cuba has pardoned thousands of inmates in the past decade.
MOST READ
We Must Face Governance Squarely – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has stated that the senate has put aside party difference and is united for good governance...
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
The presidency and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are back tothe trenches over the latter’s claim that the whereabouts...
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted on the fresh inauguration of Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly. The...
N1.7trn Non-performing Loans Choking Banks – Experts
Concerns have been raised by stakeholders in the financial industry over the N1.67 trillion non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian...
ICPC To Begin Crackdown On Varsities Over Fake NYSC Mobilisation
The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, yesterday, said the commission...
Reps Seek Assent To Forensic Investigators Bill
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Chartered Institute...
Gas, Power Push NNPC’s Trading Surplus To N6.33bn In May
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday announced a trading surplus of N6.33 billon for the month of May 2019,...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
‘Premier League Prepared For VAR Controversy’
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY15 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS7 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South