Death Of An Icon

About a month ago, I noticed that the Mr Biggs eatery on Aminu Kano Street Abuja was deserted. From the distance I stood, I noticed a letter stuck on the door which could mean only one thing: either it was a judicial or an AMAC demand notice. It turned out to be a sanction from AMAC. Apparently, Mr Biggs was in trouble from a sanitary inspection.

However, it turned out that that was not the reason the eatery was closed. Peering through the dusty glass, it was obvious that the store had shut down and it was part of a series of store shutdown by its parent, UAC albeit unceremoniously.

For a brand that we grew up with, our equivalent of McDonald’s, the manner in which Mr Biggs abruptly closed shop without informing us so that we could mourn and have a proper funeral was unfair and emotionally draining. Can you imagine McDonald’s unceremoniously shutting down? We play too much in this country. There would have been a whole programme around the closure of McDonald’s.

Mr Biggs was the pioneer fast food eatery we had. I can remember their beef burger helped me through the trying times of pregnancy. There was something about their meat.

It was only right that Mr Biggs formally says goodbye because of the role it played in our lives and it would be a disservice for it to ride off into the sunset reminding us of the years gone by when it was the only one in our lives. Remember when getting a Mr Biggs cake was a big thing?

I guess what happened to the franchise is what happens to a lot of businesses-they don’t plan and plan for the future. Their SWOT analysis wasn’t on the front burner and they became complacent. The demography they thought they had; the working class of the working class developed sophisticated taste buds which was further enhanced by the fact that there wasn’t much of a price difference between the old and the new entrants. Once Southern Fried Chicken berthed, they were already in trouble. Then KFC landed, I feared McDonald’s would change its mind and find us ‘worthy.’ It didn’t take them to tank Mr Biggs. I can remember when SFC first started operations in Garki Area 11, their customer service was horrid, and Mr Biggs was still an alternative. The brand didn’t just move with the times.

Business competition can be fierce, especially in markets with aggressive competitors and when customer spending is slowing down and so it is a matter of life literally to stay ahead of the competition. In this case, even an unknown brand called Dixy Chicken opened right alongside SFC after a long battle of sorts to get the business open. Whether or not opening right next door to an established brand was a wise business strategy, only time will tell. For now, let’s remind ourselves what we can do to stay in business.

Know the competition. Find out who your competitors are, what they are offering, and what their strengths and weaknesses are. This will identify the areas you need to compete in and give you a platform for differentiating yourself.

Know your customers. Customer expectations (and earning power) can change dramatically. Find out what matters to your customers now – is it lower price, more flexible or premium service, the latest products?

Differentiate. It’s essential to give your customers good reasons to come to you rather than a rival. Develop a unique selling point (USP) that taps into what customers want. It should be clear and obvious – no-one should have to ask what makes you different.

Step up your marketing. Make more effort to tell people who you are, what you sell and why they should buy from you. It doesn’t have to be expensive – promotional ideas can range from posters in your window and leaflet drops to campaigns on social media.

It might be the paint. Sometimes, the branding just has to go irrespective of how long you’ve had it. Some brands go on as it is, but it could be a calculated risk. The new entrants were about windows, light and an airy feeling. Bigg’s felt old, dark and claustrophobic

Look after your existing customer. They will be your competitors’ target market. Improve customer service by being more responsive to their needs and expectations. Consider offering low-cost extras such as discounts or loyalty schemes or even selling their signature raw produce in store. It’s cheaper and easier to keep existing customers than to find new ones.

Target new markets. Selling into more markets can increase your customer base and spread your risk. Are there other potential customers similar to your existing target market? Could you reach a wider audience by selling online? Delivery service?

Expand your offer. What new products or services might your customers be interested in? SFC started an SFC. “C” for Chinese as a new product line up and I love the play on acronyms. They stayed with the taste and look of their popular cake when the cake business took off into architectural displays and gastronomical journeys. They don’t do well here.

Be the best employer. Skilled, motivated employees underpin vibrant, growing businesses. Attracting them means more than paying a competitive salary. People are often more impressed by a good working atmosphere, and benefits such as flexible working and structured career development. Not such a work in progress anymore in our clime.

Look to the future. Businesses that plan for growth are more successful than those that stand still. Keep up with developments in your sector, follow consumer trends and invest in new technology. Have a clear idea of where you want to be in one, three and five-years’ time.

And with this, goodnight to an Icon. You served well.

As Our Governors Go On Summer

Last week, news ran that the Northern Governors were set to meet for a two-day summit to discuss education, solid minerals, agriculture and health in Canada; Yes, Canada! I was completely confused. Whatever for? What exactly are they going to Canada to look for? I couldn’t help but wonder rather accurately. Is that where the myriad of problems is located? Is that where the people/citizenry affected by the lack of development of these sectors reside? How does going to Canada make them think, think more or at all? You would think that with the state of the nation and specifically the North that common sense would finally win; empathy would be given life. How in the name of all things good does going to Canada to discuss problems that the Canadians are not facing make any, any sense at all?

On a serious note, who did this to us? Shouldn’t this be time for remorse? Stinginess with state resources? To whose benefit is this? (Okay that was a silly question). Given that this is not the first time and certainly will not be the last that the governors will meet to discuss the same things and there is barely any shift in the needle in the way things are run in the state, it is a pity. This is not the time for the 19 state governors to leave the country on a two-waka adventure. Foreign countries speak about helping the citizens of Nigeria. Year after year they earmark oodles of aid money and pour it into sectors that the states already have budgets for. While the governments scream themselves hoarse about the inadequate funds they get, the foreign aid money steps in to fill ‘gaps’ and so the circle of confusion continues. More money and far less spending on tangible things that matter. I have alternatives that would make a whole lot more sense. They can go to Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi, Obudu Ranch, Cross River, the about 10 or more resorts in Lagos, but if they really want to be sober, someone’s conference room in his state would do.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum could quiet easily decide who that would be. They would have been helping the local economy indirectly.

If these countries really want to help us: us being the bruised, battered, neglected, harassed, high strung, frightened, hapless, citizenry facing multidimensional poverty, why can’t the governors be denied visas and asked very politely to hold this life-changing summit in Nigeria? And I think this would have been one worthy diplomatic row.