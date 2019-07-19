Desmond Elliot, Timaya, Others Headline Launch Of Legend’s New 45cl Bottle

To mark the launch of its new 45cl product size bottle recently, Legend Extra Stout hosted consumers to a special celebratory event. The event which was graced by several big names in Nigeria’s entertainment industry including Desmond Elliot, Timaya, Funnybone, Mawuli Gavor and Chike, was held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja.

Timaya has been having a memorable year and he continued his impressive streak by delighting the audience with some of his classics such as ‘Ogologomma,’ ‘Ukwu’ as well as some of his new hits like ‘I Can’t Kill Myself’ and ‘Balance.’ Fans were screaming at the top of their lungs during his performance, it really was a sight to behold.

Just when consumers thought the party couldn’t get any better, Project Fame contestant, Chike, mounted the stage to perform a number of his hit songs like ‘Fancy You’, ‘Friend Zone’ and ‘Out Of Love.’

The DJ of the night also got the fans buzzing as he delivered chart-topping hits which had everyone dancing and singing along.

This product launch adds to Legend’s long list of exciting brand initiatives in 2019. Earlier in the year, Legend extra stout set out to redefine itself, and broaden its appeal to millennial Nigerians. What followed were a set of audio-visual commercials emphasising Legend’s new brand narrative of “Be Yourself.” The simple yet brilliant campaign has seen the brand reinvent itself in an interesting way, as it encouraged consumers to be proud of their uniqueness rather than conform to societal norms.