Exclusively Woman : Imperative Of Salvaging 3.6m Nigerian Female Drug Addicts

The issue of upsurge of substance abuse by mothers (the hands that rock the cradle), which has seriously rubbed off on the youth, shows that government needs to do much more to curb the menace. It needs to look at the extent of damage caused by this menace. There is serious concern on how the youth population is being derailed. The youth is the outcome of any national development. If we sit down and watch, our future will be jeopardised. JOY YESUFU writes.

The national president of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Ms Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, recently, at a press briefing to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2019, said out of the 14.3 Nigerians on drugs, 3.6 million are women.

She also called on government and all relevant agencies to come up with a pragmatic and holistic approach to tackle this menace that has bedeviled the country.

This is an alarming number for a developing nation like ours, that grooming of future leaders is mostly dependent on women.

Tackling the menace of drug addiction and abuse has never been an easy one anywhere as it takes so much to wean the addicts off the substance.

A drug dependent person feels very uncomfortable and does not function optimally any time the regularly abused drug is not available. If the person is seriously dependent or addicted, failure to take this drug may lead to illness.

Drug addiction is the excessive, maladaptive, or obsessive use of drugs for non-medicinal purposes characterised by a compulsion to take drugs on a steady basis in order to experience its mental effects. Drug addiction leads to habitual dependence on drugs, which gives rise to mental, emotional, biological or physical, social and economic instability.

There is no doubt that drug addiction by women has distressing and extremely awful consequences on the society. Violence, social deviance, mental disorders, upsurge in crime, corruption; destruction of individuals, erosion of societal values, undermining of national economies and premature death are some of the consequences of drug addiction.

Women and mothers are known to be the major pillars that keep every home going and take care of the home front while their husbands are on the field trying to make ends meet.

It is expected that these women and mothers should be in perfect frame of mind at every point in time. A mother on drug cannot function well to cater for the needs of the young ones entrusted to her by God.

There is no doubt that a drug addicted mother has distressing and extremely awful consequences on the children and society at large.

Many families are battling and contending with drug addicts as mothers. Some have dysfunctional homes, some are on the verge of lunacy or battling with acute diseases.

It is getting more worrisome to note that a great number of women are involved in illicit drugs with a backlash on young ones, which has led to the increase of Nigeria’s profile in drug trafficking and abuse over the years.

Women are more likely to impact on children than men as they are the ones that spend more time with them so, it is easier for the young ones to pick up drug addiction from a drug addict mother.

A national drug use survey recently released by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) funded by European Union (EU) in partnership with Federal Government revealed that the prevalence of past years’ drug use in Nigeria is more than twice the global average of 5.6 per cent and that the extent of drug use in Nigeria is comparatively high.

This has great correlation with the upsurge of abuse of substance in mothers.

Scientists, who study substance use, have discovered that some women who use drugs can have issues related to hormones, menstrual cycle, fertility, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause. Some women themselves say the unique reasons for using drugs include controlling weight, fighting exhaustion, coping with pain, and attempts to self-treat mental health problems.

The lead director of the Bridge and Bond Development Initiative, a non governmental organisation (NGO), Mr Festus Onifade, during a sensitisation and awareness campaign walk against drug and all forms of substance abuse in Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja, said the campaign against drug and substance abuse should be done regularly, as this would serve as a reminder to those who are into abuse of substances and the dangers associated with it.

He said drug abuse was one of the top problems confronting the nation especially among women and youths, saying incidences of drug abuse and related anti-social behaviours have tremendously increased in recent years.

Dr Nnennaya Godwin, a psychologist, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, said most of the women they try to rehabilitate and wean from drug addiction suffer emotional stress as a result of failed marriages.

She said some other women turn to dugs as a means of succour from abuse by their spouses or lack of care as the case may be.

Dr Godwin said it is rare to find abuse of substance amongst women that are happy in their marriages adding that though some women pick up the habit from friends to “feel among”.

“Abuse of substance and drugs is not an excuse for any woman whose marriage has failed, as she is causing more harm than good to her health and general well being. Women, in distressed marriages should turn to their extended families for help instead of drugs.

“Men can also help by keeping to their marital vow and ensure their homes are in good and happy shape at all times. It is not a common occurrence for women to resort to drugs, though it happens but very minimal” she said.

“If mothers are in good frame of mind at all times, it will rub off on the children and society too” she said.

Drug abuse leads to the deterioration of individual’s relationships, finances and health. From a health perspective, abuse can lead to diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, stroke, etc. Communities that are rife with drug abuse and illicit trafficking tend to also suffer from an increase in crime and other delinquent behaviours that threaten the safety, security and well being of the community.

Drug abuse is a serious burden for individuals affected, their families and the community. There are also significant costs to the society, including loss of productivity, security challenges, crime, lawlessness. It is of utmost importance to decrease the demand for drugs amongst vulnerable groups and to equip the public to be able to make informed decisions to create an environment where drugs have no place in our lives.

Government at all levels, needs to invest and be more committed to community outreaches to reduce the prevalence of drug abuse users in the country, especially among women who mould the future leaders from the cradle.