ENTERTAINMENT
FaceApp: How Accurate Are The Predictions?
It might feel like every person you’ve ever met is using FaceApp at the moment.
Your timelines have been flooded with people from school posting photos of what they might look like when they’re older.
The app has got its critics. There have been warnings over how its creators use your data – and one politician in America even wants the FBI to investigate it.
But how accurate are the app’s results? We’ve put pictures of celebrities from their younger days through it to see how they compare to now.
Sir Ian McKellen
The app is pretty much bang on with Sir Ian McKellen aka Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.
The picture on the left was taken in his late 20s back in 1968. The one in the middle is after it’s been worked on by FaceApp and the right is when Sir Ian played Magneto in X-Men: Days of Future Past – aged 75.
Sir David Attenborough
Yeah, not too bad.
Taken in 1965, on the left is Sir David Attenborough aged 39. The middle picture is the result after going through the app and on the right is earlier this year aged 93.
Dolly Parton
OK, this is probably not the greatest.
On the left is country singer and all round general icon Dolly Parton in her early 30s back in 1977. Centre is after she’s been app’d and the right was earlier in 2019, aged 73.
If anything, she’s aged better than the app has done..
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman looks good here – especially in the left picture, which is from 1990 when he was in his early 50s.
But you can’t help but feel he’s lost a little bit of the glimmer in his eye in the middle FaceApp’d picture. Luckily, it’s definitely still there on the right, which was taken in June this year.
On the left, legendary actor Dame Judi Dench aged 33 back in 1967. Middle? You guessed it. After she’s been through the app. On the right, in 2019, aged 84.
If anything, we don’t think the James Bond actor would be too happy with the results.
This is pretty decent, to be fair.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
On the left, a picture of a young Austrian actor called Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1976. The middle picture is after he’s been processed by the app. On the right, serious politician Arnold Schwarzenegger in a photo taken of him in 2019 aged 74.
BBC
MOST READ
Bayelsa Has Resources To Up IGR – Agbedi
In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Hon Fred Agbedi, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, speaks on some pressing...
Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS13 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION18 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME13 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl