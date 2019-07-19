Connect with us
BUSINESS

FG To Supply 10% Of India’s Crude Oil Demands

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will  continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand in the face of competing demand for the product from other countries.

The group managing director, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement signed by group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, yesterday.

Kyari gave the assurance when the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, paid him a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria, through the corporation, would continue to support India’s energy security.

He added that the recent Memorandum of Understanding in the area of energy between Nigeria and India would be consummated to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that NNPC was desirous of growing the energy cooperation with India and that it was time to progress from just talking to walking the talk.

He said India was a very important market and that NNPC would ensure that the current volume of crude oil supply from Nigeria to India was secured for the collective interest of both countries.

“We are ready to have a robust engagement with the Indian trade team to provide a win-win energy scenario between us. Every trade opportunity that is available will be fully explored,”  Kyari said

He added that there were lots of untapped investment opportunities in the nation’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and expressed the willingness of NNPC to aggressively improve LPG infrastructure and consumption in the country.

Earlier, Thakur thanked the management of the corporation for the recent renewal of the crude oil term contracts for three Indian companies and sued for increment in the crude oil supply in view of the increasing energy needs of India.

