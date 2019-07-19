Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Group Trains Widows On Skills Acquisition Programme

Published

59 mins ago

on

It was an emotional moment over the Weekend when a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) known as Love to the World Initiative took her campaign of empowering Nigerians to Lomina Orphanage Global Relief Initiative (home for the homeless) Aco Estate, Phase 1 Sabon Lugbe, Abuja where widows were trained on various skills acquisition programmes.

The atmosphere was electric as the women came in their numbers to receive the training led by different trainers.

According to the President, Love to the World Initiative, Mrs Josephine Anumbor Abraham, she said her aim is to put smile on the faces of women like herself who have no means of livelihood.

She noted that acquiring the small skills would go a long way in solving the immediate problems of providing and putting food on the table.

Mrs Abraham promised to give more support to the women and children in any way she can to help them move on in life.

Speaking after the workshop, the participants appreciated the organisers for finding them worthy for the programme and promised to utilise what they have learnt to change their lives.

A physically challenged woman who was on hand at the workshop thanked Love to the world Initiative and Lumina Orphanage Home for bringing such programme to their doorstep while calling on government to support women like her who are neglected in the society because of their disability.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES42 mins ago

Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention

The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
NEWS2 hours ago

Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance

Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS

The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi

The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip

Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: