Group Trains Widows On Skills Acquisition Programme

It was an emotional moment over the Weekend when a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) known as Love to the World Initiative took her campaign of empowering Nigerians to Lomina Orphanage Global Relief Initiative (home for the homeless) Aco Estate, Phase 1 Sabon Lugbe, Abuja where widows were trained on various skills acquisition programmes.

The atmosphere was electric as the women came in their numbers to receive the training led by different trainers.

According to the President, Love to the World Initiative, Mrs Josephine Anumbor Abraham, she said her aim is to put smile on the faces of women like herself who have no means of livelihood.

She noted that acquiring the small skills would go a long way in solving the immediate problems of providing and putting food on the table.

Mrs Abraham promised to give more support to the women and children in any way she can to help them move on in life.

Speaking after the workshop, the participants appreciated the organisers for finding them worthy for the programme and promised to utilise what they have learnt to change their lives.

A physically challenged woman who was on hand at the workshop thanked Love to the world Initiative and Lumina Orphanage Home for bringing such programme to their doorstep while calling on government to support women like her who are neglected in the society because of their disability.