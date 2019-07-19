GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown

I have watched with incredulity, political analysis on the situation in Kogi State and by extension, the achievement or otherwise of Governor Yahaya Bello, popularly called GYB. I have since come to the conclusion that the young energetic governor is an unsung hero that deserves no less than the ultimate crown of second term return. One universal precursor to a sustainable development is peace. Without peace, no government or people can make progress. GYB came in to government at a time when peace had all but eluded the good people of Kogi State.

Kidnapping on a daily basis, armed robbery and the menace of boko haram was the other of the day. He quickly swung into action, devoting a sizeable chunk of the state’s resources to security. The state’s appalling security architecture was rejigged and logistics in form of operational vehicles were provided for the security agencies. Not done, vigilante groups were fully equipped to involve locals in the security architecture and the result is the peace and security pervading Kogi today.

Also, the state is currently witnessing an organic revolution in infrastructural development. Hinterlands now have accessible roads being constructed by the government while virtually all the senatorial districts are now experiencing massive uplift in essential social amenities such as quality road network and provision of boreholes for water supply to the rural folks. GYB, is perhaps, the first governor to run an all-inclusive government that took into cognisance, the aggregate wisdom of the aged and the bundles energy of the youth who constitute a significant part of the state population. Today, the youths form the fulcrum of his administration.

Kogi State government, through its programme, Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operation, has engaged 15,699 youths in rural jobs creation across the state with bold steps to build sustainable economy for the state. The Green Revolution currently going on in the state can be put down as GYB’s contributions to agricultural development surpasses any other state in Nigeria, with his recent cassava empowerment farm project for over 500,000 farmers across the state and farm houses for cassava processing in some major villages across the local government areas. GYB’s HealthPlus programme has been rated as one of the best in the country as acknowledged by the Federal Ministry of Health. The diagnostic centre has been fully equipped with up-to-date equipment while all the 21 local government areas have at least, one primary health centre upgraded. I can go on and on but let me pulse a little here and state with all sense of responsibility that the GYB we have in Kogi is a hero who deserves his wages – in the form of a second term ticket, no more, no less! Josiah wrote in from Abuja