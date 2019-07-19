COLUMNS
Reasons You Should Outsource Mobile App Development
Mobile applications are easing our day-to-day lives and increasing the request for app development. When it comes to developing a mobile application, the main challenge besides funding and delivery time is to have a highly-skilled mobile app development team to work on the project.
In today’s business world, there are lots of demands and challenges, including those that were mentioned earlier. Before starting a mobile project, a business owner might want to measure and assess his present resources in relation to his business demands.
Considerations should be made to ensure the availability of the best-related skill-sets and a reasonable number of developers with required training and work experience. The absence of the aforementioned raises the question, what will be the implication for covering this absence?
The way out can be a quest for businesses. At the same time, it is the reason why a variety of companies are leaning towards outsourcing their mobile app development projects.
A Reason To Outsource?
Outsourcing your mobile app development can definitely reduce project risks, cut down your cost and surely bring about productive results. Could this be the reason why companies are preferring it as an option? Judging by statistics, most companies are taking refuge in outsourcing, and the numbers are on the rise.
A recent worldwide statistic report revealing the outsourcing strategies for the various business
functions as of 2018 is as follows. During the survey, over 70 per cent of respondents worldwide stated that they currently outsource their IT services and a further 87 per cent plan to maintain or increase their use of IT outsourcing in the future.
Signs You Should Outsource Your Mobile App Development
1.Absence of Mobile App Development in Your Main Business Functions
If your existing business functions and services have little or nothing to do with mobile app development, then it means you lack the required knowledge base.
The process of mobile app development entails in-depth, recent knowledge of several technologies and many related tools. Your business, like many others, might have an in-house team that can work on tasks other than mobile app development. Unfortunately, this is not helpful, and you will need a lot of capital investment in a team of developers with the specific function of mobile app development.
It’s better for you to outsource the project. The risk of failure will be minimal as you will be engaging the services of a software vendor that is in the required business of mobile app development.
- Lacking the Required Expertise and Skills
This point is similar to the one mentioned above. In this case, there is actually a functional in-house mobile development team, but the skill set required for the project is different. It will be risky to rely on unproven skills or talent for some types of mobile applications.
You might be stranded halfway or simply fail if you have, for example, a project that needs cloud integration or blockchain and your team members lack such skills. In this situation, you have the cost to adopt a new team of mobile developers, but you simply don’t have the luxury of time or patience. This can be due to the fact that the training sessions will take a lot of time, and result in a setback, affecting the target time for product release.
Outsourcing can be of a very great alternative to the creation of a new development team with the required skills. You don’t need to train the existing employees, which will take more time and resources.
- You Need Tools and Licenses for the App Development Project
You need to set up the infrastructure for your mobile project. And the requirements can significantly vary depending on the app. The development of mobile applications calls for lots of technological tools and devices. This is a bridge you must cross.
There is a need for acquiring licenses and renewing them upon expiry. This is even more important when technology evolves, including the tools for mobile development which can be frequently replaced.
Mobile app Quality Assurance is attainable by the volume of test cases and the variety of devices used for such. Thus, mobile development requires access to a multiplicity of real devices, operating system versions, tools, and services that may result in additional cost.
All these challenges can easily be avoided by outsourcing. This is because the company you outsource to will be responsible for all the tools and licenses, leaving you in the clear to focus on other business demands.
- The In-House Team is Overloaded
If you have a competent in-house team with the required skill set and experience desired for the
mobile app development, it can happen that they have their hands full and you have no space to take new projects.
