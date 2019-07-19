Sodium Brand Solutions Emerges Biggest Winner EXMAN 2019 Awards

Connect with us
Sodium Brand Solutions, a leading experiential marketing company in Nigeria emerged the biggest winner of the night at the recently organized EXMAN Awards 2019, which held on Saturday 11th July, 2019 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

The Agency won four Gold for its creative and innovative ideas. The categories for the awards won include Best Activation of an Entertainment Property, Best use of Props in an Event and Best Event (B2C), all for Coke Studio and Best Activation of a Sporting Property for the Coca Cola Golf Tournament.

The EXMAN Awards for Excellence is designed to identify and celebrate outstanding member agencies, individuals and teams in the experiential marketing industry. It is Organised by the  Experiential Marketers’ Association of  Nigeria (EXMAN), the industry body of forward thinking agencies in the marketing communications industry.

According to the General Manager of Sodium Brand Solutions, Mrs Titi Seun-Oremade, “the Awards are an affirmation of our agency’s dedication to making our clients’ marketing initiatives stand out. The extensive support of our clients is highly appreciated. We have over the years consistently aimed to surpass our clients expectations and we are glad that our efforts are now being awarded. The awards concidentally came at a time that we are positioned and ready to do more than we have ever done in the industry.”

Sodium Brand Solutions, a team of brand scientists, was founded in 2009. The agency intends to celebrate a decade of excellent service later in the year.

