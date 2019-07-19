Toastmasters Division E Celebrate 5th Anniversary In Style

It was a night of celebration, glitz and glamour as Toastmasters of Division E, District 94 converged on Abuja to mark the 5th Anniversary of their being a division.

The event which took place at the Ball Room of the Command Officers Mess in Asokoro over the weekend, was graced by Toastmasters and guests from all professions and walks of life.

The Division E, District 94 of the Toastmasters Club is the Northern Nigerian Division of the international club which originated from the United States of America in 1924. Toastmasters Division E was established in July, 2014 with Distinguished Toastmaster Mike Omotosho as the pioneer District Director, and with only a handful of clubs. But today, the Division has grown with chains of Areas and Clubs, and with hundreds of members.

The weekend’s Dinner and Awards Night was to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of all those who have played key roles in consolidating the fortunes of the club and spreading its gospel to all nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria. Other highlights of the glamorous occasion were music performance by Toastmasters, speech presentations, and presentation of awards to deserving Toastmasters. There were also assorted continental and native dishes to tickle the taste buds of those who graced the occasion.

According to Toastmaster Stella George who supervised the planning of this year’s award event, Division E has a lot to celebrate which include producing three back-to-back Champions of Public Speaking in West and Central Africa, whose names were given as Omei Bongos Ikwue, Inyang Atte Inyang and recently Ben Wayo.

George further stated that it is the primary responsibility of Toastmasters to contribute to the establishment of more clubs in their localities and ensure that those newly inducted into the club improve in their public speaking and leadership skills.

Toastmasters Division E comprises Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jos. There are also Divisions F and G in Lagos, with many other clubs scattered in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria. There are plans to establish clubs in every city of Nigeria and to “make more disciples for the club through preaching the Toastmasters gospel.”