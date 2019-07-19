ENTERTAINMENT
Toastmasters Division E Celebrate 5th Anniversary In Style
It was a night of celebration, glitz and glamour as Toastmasters of Division E, District 94 converged on Abuja to mark the 5th Anniversary of their being a division.
The event which took place at the Ball Room of the Command Officers Mess in Asokoro over the weekend, was graced by Toastmasters and guests from all professions and walks of life.
The Division E, District 94 of the Toastmasters Club is the Northern Nigerian Division of the international club which originated from the United States of America in 1924. Toastmasters Division E was established in July, 2014 with Distinguished Toastmaster Mike Omotosho as the pioneer District Director, and with only a handful of clubs. But today, the Division has grown with chains of Areas and Clubs, and with hundreds of members.
The weekend’s Dinner and Awards Night was to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of all those who have played key roles in consolidating the fortunes of the club and spreading its gospel to all nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria. Other highlights of the glamorous occasion were music performance by Toastmasters, speech presentations, and presentation of awards to deserving Toastmasters. There were also assorted continental and native dishes to tickle the taste buds of those who graced the occasion.
According to Toastmaster Stella George who supervised the planning of this year’s award event, Division E has a lot to celebrate which include producing three back-to-back Champions of Public Speaking in West and Central Africa, whose names were given as Omei Bongos Ikwue, Inyang Atte Inyang and recently Ben Wayo.
George further stated that it is the primary responsibility of Toastmasters to contribute to the establishment of more clubs in their localities and ensure that those newly inducted into the club improve in their public speaking and leadership skills.
Toastmasters Division E comprises Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jos. There are also Divisions F and G in Lagos, with many other clubs scattered in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria. There are plans to establish clubs in every city of Nigeria and to “make more disciples for the club through preaching the Toastmasters gospel.”
MOST READ
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation
Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip
Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
I Want To Leave, Neymar Tells PSG
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
METRO9 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?