Tom Cruise Drops Top Gun 2 Trailer

Published

13 hours ago

on

Tom Cruise was a surprise guest at Comic-Con where he unveiled a trailer for the sequel to his movie Top Gun, released more than 30 years ago.

Top Gun: Maverick sees him revisit brilliant but reckless pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, still flying but unable to to let go of his past.

The trailer shows Cruise apparently pulling off some incredible aerial moves on board a US Navy jetfighter.

“Everything you see in this film is for real,” he told the San Diego audience.

“We’re working with the Navy, all of the flying you see in this picture is real, I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft.

“To me, Top Gun is about competition, it’s about family, it’s about sacrifice, it’s about heroism, it’s about aviation.

“It’s a love letter to aviation.”

It made a star of Cruise and also featured Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, ER’s Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer – who is also back for the sequel but is not seen in the first trailer.

Its critics said the film served as a glorified jingoistic recruitment tool for the US Navy but in 2015, the US Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry.

“Thirty-four years ago I made a movie in San Diego,” Cruise told the Comic-Con audience following a panel to launch the latest film in the terminator franchise, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

“Thirty-four years and you’ve been very patient with me and I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you.”

 

BBC

 

