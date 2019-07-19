Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information

Published

13 hours ago

on

The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special global terrorist’’.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of State also announced seven million reward for information that would lead to the whereabouts of Salman, “also known as Samuel Salman El Reda”.

“Salman is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians.

“He is a leader of Hizballah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing Hizballah terrorist attacks around the globe.

“Not only does he direct and support Hizballah terrorist activities in the Western Hemisphere, he has been involved in plots worldwide.

“As a result of the designation, all of Salman’s assets that are based in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are frozen.

“And, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him,” the statement said.

It stated that information on Salman could be provided through the Rewards for Justice Office of the department via its website: LH@rewardsforjustice.net.

The department can also be reached through its e-mail – LH@rewardsforjustice.net – or the Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, according to the statement.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

POLITICS6 mins ago

Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries

The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Fashion and Style19 mins ago

Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden

Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
HEALTH35 mins ago

Natural Treatment For Fibroids

Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
HEALTH38 mins ago

Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?

Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
NEWS1 hour ago

Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an  Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
NEWS1 hour ago

CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
NEWS1 hour ago

Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment

Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: