NEWS
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special global terrorist’’.
In a statement on Friday, the Department of State also announced seven million reward for information that would lead to the whereabouts of Salman, “also known as Samuel Salman El Reda”.
“Salman is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians.
“He is a leader of Hizballah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing Hizballah terrorist attacks around the globe.
“Not only does he direct and support Hizballah terrorist activities in the Western Hemisphere, he has been involved in plots worldwide.
“As a result of the designation, all of Salman’s assets that are based in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are frozen.
“And, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him,” the statement said.
It stated that information on Salman could be provided through the Rewards for Justice Office of the department via its website: LH@rewardsforjustice.net.
The department can also be reached through its e-mail – LH@rewardsforjustice.net – or the Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, according to the statement.
MOST READ
Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment
Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
OPINION18 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME13 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
NPC And Challenges Of Irregular Conduct Of National Census