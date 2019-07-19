U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information

The United States Government has designated Salman Salman, a key leader of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, as a “special global terrorist’’.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of State also announced seven million reward for information that would lead to the whereabouts of Salman, “also known as Samuel Salman El Reda”.

“Salman is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians.

“He is a leader of Hizballah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing Hizballah terrorist attacks around the globe.

“Not only does he direct and support Hizballah terrorist activities in the Western Hemisphere, he has been involved in plots worldwide.

“As a result of the designation, all of Salman’s assets that are based in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are frozen.

“And, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him,” the statement said.

It stated that information on Salman could be provided through the Rewards for Justice Office of the department via its website: LH@rewardsforjustice.net.

The department can also be reached through its e-mail – LH@rewardsforjustice.net – or the Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, according to the statement.