COVER STORIES
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the people.
This was the outcome of a meeting between the global bank and the state government yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital.
Giving details of the parley to journalists, the director-general of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said that both parties had “fruitful and useful deliberations on issues of development and poverty alleviation in the state.”
“As you are aware, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello led the state government delegation while that of the World Bank Group was headed by the country director, Rachid Benmessaoud.
“There were useful conversations on how to improve education, agriculture and healthcare as well interventions on a more habitable environment for the people of Kogi State.
“The governor thanked the World Bank for all its programmes and projects in Kogi State, expressing his determination to continue to partner with the bank for the development of the state and her people.
“A review of the partnership performance of the state was quite encouraging as various project leaders spoke glowingly about the excellent commitment of the government of Kogi State.
“The good news for the people of the state is that both parties have agreed to work together in specific development areas that will positively impact the people of the state,” Fanwo said.
The commissioners for finance, education, agriculture and rural development, among other top officials, were in the state team.
MOST READ
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation
Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip
Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
METRO10 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?
-
NEWS10 hours ago
INEC Closes Case At Kaduna Governorship Election Tribunal