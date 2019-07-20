NEWS
66,725 Voters To Participate In Plateau By-election – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 66,725 voters will be participating in the by-election into the Pengana Constituency of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau House of Assembly.
Mr Osaretin Imahiyereobo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the Commission in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Saturday.
The by-election scheduled for Aug. 3, was necessitated by the death of Mr Ezekiel Afon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who died just after he was declared winner of the election in March.
According to him, 67,033 eligible voters in the constituency registered but only 66,725 who had collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be allowed to vote on the day of election.
“Elections will hold in 60 polling units and 127 voting points in seven Registration Areas (RAs).
“Total registered voters in the constituency is 67,033 but only 66,725 have collected their PVCs.
“Only those who registered and obtained their PVCs in these 60 polling units located in the seven RAs will be allowed to participate in the election,” Imahiyereobo said.
The official said Smart Card Readers would be fully deployed and handled by well-trained INEC permanent staff during the polls.
He also said training of Supervisory Presiding Officers commenced last Thursday and ended on Friday
Imahiyereobo explained that the training for Presiding Officers, which consists mainly of NYSC corps members and Assistant Presiding Officers would hold between July 22 and July 25. (NAN)
MOST READ
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
Registration of political parties should be a full time job of another body, the chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute,...
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast...
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)...
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and...
World International Day For Justice: Obaseki Harps On Stiffer Measures To Curb Trafficking, Punish Perpetrators
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there is need for a stronger collaboration among international actors to...
SUBEB Staff In ‘Soup’ Over Employment Racket In C/River
An employee with the Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR- SUBEB), Mr. Ikwa Bassey has been suspended by the...
Plateau Govt Tasks Parents On Immunisation Of Children Below 5 Years
The Plateau Government on Saturday urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five are...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
COLUMNS9 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS22 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION9 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
OPINION22 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown