BUSINESS
AfCFTA: MAN Seeks Policies To Boost SMEs
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the federal government to initiate policies that would encourage startups in the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The director-general of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who disclosed this in a press statement by the association recently, explained that the federal government did carry out an all-inclusive nationwide consultation and just like MAN, conducted a country-specific study on the potential impact of AfCFTA.
He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee on Impact and Readiness Assessment of the AfCFTA was set up to guide the government on how to independently assess the benefits and risks of the AfCFTA to Nigeria and to propose short, medium and long-term measures to manage them.
“MAN actively participated at the Steering Committee level as well as the Technical Working Group. It was based on the outcome of these processes that the President was advised and he did append his signature at the just concluded Extra-Ordinary Session of the African Union.’’
He further states that going forward, MAN count on the commitment of government to enhance the capacity of the manufacturing sector and indeed other economic actors to take advantage of the opportunities inherent in the continental free trade area and mitigate the multifarious risks.
He said: “We also expect that MAN would be part of the national structures and processes that would be put in place by the federal government to manage the process.”
On the side of the private sector, Ajayi-Kadir said that “We need to optimise our processes and innovate to outperform our contemporaries in the other countries of Africa. We shall work together to prevail on the government to do its own bit by providing the conducive atmosphere.”
He also stated that the infrastructure challenges such as poor electricity supply, deplorable road network and lack of adequate transportation system (rail network) among others which constitute the supply constraints should be removed. He stated that needed policies to improve the macroeconomic environment should be put in place and existing ease of doing business initiatives strengthened, especially to lower the cost and grow existing capacities.
MOST READ
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment
Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
Sacked Nigerian Professor: NIDCOM Boss Demands Mutual Respect
The Director General and Chief Executive of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has demanded that Ghanian authorities exercise...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS13 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION18 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME13 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl