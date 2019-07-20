AFCON 2019: FG Receives Super Eagles, Pledges Better Welfare

The Federal Government yesterday received and assured the Super Eagles of Nigeria of better welfare after their third-place finished at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

President Muhammadu Buhari, made the pledge while receiving the bronze medals-winning team at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, applauded the team for their performance at the 32nd edition of the African showpiece.

“Let me warmly welcome our great team from Cairo, Egypt. You had great team spirit and ruggedness in the competition and that is very commendable.

“Let me assure you that Mr President has taken speedy action about your allowances and very soon you will receive them. I assure you of that.

“The fighting spirit and resilience you demonstrated in Egypt is a reflection of the never-say-die spirit of the Nigerian. We want you to keep it up. I congratulate the technical crew led by Coach Gernot Rohr, the players and the staff of the team. I also wish to congratulate the captain of the team, Mikel Obi who we heard has now retired from international football. We wish him well and thank him immensely for his many years of excellent, patriotic service to the nation,” Mustapha said.

LEADERSHIP sports reports that the three-time African champions, Nigeria finished third to clinch the bronze medals at the 2019 AFCON after piped Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday. Scorer Odion Jude Ighalo, who finished as top scorer in the entire qualifying series for the championship, is primed to be tournament top scorer with five goals

On behalf of the team, assistant captain, Ahmed Musa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and the Federal Government for the support given to the team before, during and after the AFCON 2019, promising that the Super Eagles will endeavour to do better at the next championship.

The team captain, John Obi Mikel, Striker Odion Ighalo, Defender Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Midfielders Samuel Kalu, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo and Striker Henry Onyekuru have returned to their respective bases in Europe and Asia from Egypt.

Those, who arrived in Nigeria aside Musa, are Kenneth Omeruo and home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa. Others are Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Victor Oshimen, Samuel Chukwueze, Shehu Abdullahi, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu and Francis Uzoho.