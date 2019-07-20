Amnesty Programme Profiles 308 Beneficiaries For Employment

Few months after the creation of its Job Placement Department, the Presidential Amnesty Programme under Prof Charles Dokubo, the office has announced the profiling of three hundred and eight beneficiaries of the programme, who it said graduated from various educational and vocational skills acquisition institutions within and outside the country for employment in the public and private sector.

In a statement by Special Assistant (Media) Murphy Ganagana, PAP disclosed that, “some of the profiled beneficiaries have almost completed documentation for engagement by various organizations” through the Job Placement initiative by the coordinator of Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

The statement reads that, “Dokubo created a Job Placement and International Development Partners Engagement Unit (JPIDPEU) on May 2, 2018, to facilitate job placement for beneficiaries of the Programme.

“The 308 beneficiaries profiled for employment comprises 193 trained in vocational skills and 115 graduates of educational institutions. Among them are 28 delegates profiled for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies, 10 delegates for aviation crop spray pilot jobs; 25 delegates for catering services, hotel and fast food jobs and 175 delegates for other job opportunities.

Ganagana said the development was “just the beginning of an action plan of the Post Training Engagement and Job Placement units of the Amnesty Programme, adding that 28 successful delegates for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies are among 53 delegates profiled for selection after a data verification of 103 beneficiaries on the list of those trained in welding”.

Recalled that the Job Placement unit of the Amnesty Office was created as stepped-up effort at securing job placement opportunities for beneficiaries trained in catering, garment production and agriculture, on which it is partnering Life-ND, an agriculture-based project with a concept approved by the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (UN-IFAD/Nigeria) Executive Board, and aims to integrate the youth into profitable agriculture in the Niger-Delta.