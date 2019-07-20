CRIME
Army Loses 5 Personnel, As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters In Yobe
The Nigerian Army has confirmed killing of a Colonel, Captain and three soldiers in Boko Haram ambush in Yobe State as troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana, on Wednesday 17Th July, 2019 neutralised unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists when they attempted to infiltrate the base in dire need for logistics.
The Deputy Director Public Relations Operation LAFIYA DOLE Col Ado Isa who confirmed the incident in a statement said the terrorists came at about 18:45 hours on Wednesday in seven Gun Trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the troops who were vigilant and battle ready.
He said the terrorists withdrew when they couldn’t bear the fire power any longer after loosing significant number of both equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire.
He stated that the terrorists withdrew in disarray along the Benisheikh – Damaturu axis, abandoning a damaged utility Gun truck which was earmarked to convey looted items.
He said the troops pursued and recovered; one Anti Aircraft Gun, two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tubes, two AK 47 Rifles, 15 Machine Gun rounds, 12 AK 47 NATO rounds.
“Sadly, a Colonel and a Captain as well as 3 soldiers on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu run into an ambush staged by the routed/fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis which led to their unfortunate death,” he said
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes reiterated that “Personnel of the Nigerian Army will never be deterred in the ongoing noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East”.
MOST READ
Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?
Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment
Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS13 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION18 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME13 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl