Building Collapse: UNILAG Alumni, Others Insist On Probe
A group called Concerned Stakeholders of the University of Lagos has implored the management of the University of Lagos to respond to allegations of corruption leveled against it rather than tagging them as faceless.
The group comprising old students, staff members, parents and students had raised certain disturbing issues in an advertorial published in national dailies.
The group had alleged that the same contractor, Dutum, responsible for the construction of the collapsed university library building had resumed on the site since Saturday June 15, 2019.
Among other allegations published was also an alleged financial misappropriation, as the group claimed that N112 million was spent on renovation of official quarters as against N50 million.
While reacting to the allegations, the UNILAG management urged the public to disregard the stories, saying they did not recognise any organisation, officially or unofficially, known as “Concerned Stakeholders.”
However spokesperson of the Concerned Stakeholders, Ayowole Akintayo, said the advertorial was duly signed with authentic and verifiable names, phone numbers and an e-mail address.
Akintayo stated: “To this, we offer that the ‘Concerned Stakeholders’ is ad-hoc arrangements by staffs and students of the University, who feel concerned by the grave situation in our Alma Mater.
“We are not faceless. We asked our spokespersons who are graduates of the institution to put their names and contacts.”
He insisted that it was better for the university council and management to address the issues raised and appropriate sanctions should be meted out to culprits or those found guilty of misdemeanours.
He continued: “There should be no room for impunity. The main issue raised by a certain Mr. Rasheed Ojikutu in his write-up is that the University’s good brand should be protected. He should appreciate the fact that the university management had earlier gone to the press to disseminate half-truths using the ASUU Chairman, UNILAG branch.
