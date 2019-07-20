CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen heroes, Air Commodore Gabriel Ochai, who died during a test flight in Kaduna, and Flight Lieutenant Kalto Kilofas, who was among the crew of the Mi-35M Helicopter that crashed in Damasak, Borno State.

The CAS also conducted an inspection tour of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop in Kaduna for an on-the-spot assessment of facilities. The move is to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directive for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Sector.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the four new 3-bedroom bungalows for married officers were named after Air Commodore Ochai, while a block of single-room transit accommodation for single officers was named after Flight Lieutenant Kilyofas.

Conducting the CAS round the facilities at the Tailoring Workshop, the Managing Director (MD) NAFIL, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwangwu, stated that the Workshop, which was established in June 2017, has a staff strength of 68, comprising 38 NAF personnel and 30 civilians.

He added that the Workshop has so far produced over 62,000 pairs of uniforms for the NAF and was in the process of completing the production of another 17,900.

The MD further stated that, as part of efforts to meet the requirements for full compliance with the FG’s directive, the Workshop, which was certified by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a Trade Test Centre in September 2018, had acquired 34 additional high-end industrial machines bringing its inventory of machines and equipment to 140.

He said this had raised the Workshop’s optimal production capacity from 5,000 to 6,500 uniforms per month. He also mentioned that four of the tailors were recently trained in advanced tailoring techniques in China after their initial training by NAF Technical Partners in Aba, Abia State.

The CAS expressed satisfaction with the immense progress made towards ensuring total self-reliance in terms of uniforms production. He said the Workshop could now go beyond sewing regular uniforms to the production of flying and technicians suits as well as other uniform items and accoutrements. Air Marshal Abubakar stated that NAF tailoring services would be further expanded by opening 2 other centres in Makurdi and Lagos to meet the requirements of the Service.