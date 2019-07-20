D’ Tigers: Diogu, Alade, 13 Others For Dominican Republic Test Games

Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Power forward, Ike Diogu along with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League Center, Alade” Aminu are among the 15 players in San Domingo with D’ Tigers head coach, Alex Nwora for the two-legged test match with fellow World Cup bound Dominican Republic.

Both teams are using the two-legged encounters slated for today, July 20 and on Monday July 22 to perfect their game strategies for the World Cup.

Also in the team are regular face like Ben Uzoh, Iroegbu Ike, Talib Zanna, Tosin Mehinti, Obekpa Chris, Aminu Alade and Akindele Ayodeji.

The new inclusions are Jordan Ogundiran, Agada Caleb, Nwamu Ike, Gabe Vincent, Stanley Okoye, Stephen Domingo and TK Edogi who will all feature in the game taking place at the Palacio De Los Deportes.

Nwora said the test games will afford him the opportunity to rate the players at his disposal in a game situation as well as try out new tactics.

“The last few days have been very interesting in camp. The players have been showing a high level of discipline and willingness to learn new things. The friendly games will afford the technical crew the opportunity of evaluating the players.”

Some players are expected to be dropped after the test games while others on the 44 man list earlier released by Nwora will join the team for the next phase of training.

“This won’t be an easy decision but we just have to do it. If I had my way, I would have loved to take all the 44 players to the World Cup, but sadly this is not possible.

The 2-legged friendly slated for Saturday and Monday is part of the programs lined up by the Nigeria Basketball Federation to get the team ready for the mundial.