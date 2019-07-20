Drama As Intruder Attempts To Force Way Into Azman Aircraft Cabin

Passengers and the entire airport community were petrified yesterday, as an unidentified male intruder made efforts to force its way into an Azman aircraft which was holding for take-off at the tarmac of domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

According to passengers in the plane, the middle aged man was seen climbing from the right wing of the aircraft, walking through the upper part of the fuselage, in an attempt to gain access into the cabin.

In a video footage of the incident, a particular passenger was heard shouting, “Let them watch well. He is bad, he is carrying bag and you don’t know what is inside the bag”.

Another said, “He looks like a mad person or might be pretending madness. Let them check well. He is carrying bag”’.

The morning flight scheduled for Lagos-Port Harcourt was however, delayed for some minutes before the plane later took off safely to Port Harcourt.

As a result of the ugly incident, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended indefinitely, the Aviation Security unit heads who were on duty when the incident occurred, pending completion of ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement.

According to FAAN, the affected officers are the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Adedamola Abiodun, Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Owotor Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Badejo Adebowale Ayodele.

In the interim, a General Manager of the Authority, Dr. Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, has been detailed to take charge of security at the airport. Other affected officers have also been replaced.