NEWS
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to check sub-standard goods and sensitise artisans on the dangers of fake products.
The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation programme organised for members of the National Association of Practicing Vulcanisers of Nigeria (NAPVON), in Benin City, on the role of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in curbing the menace of standard tyres on Nigerian roads.
The governor said, “We place high premium in ensuring that Edo residents are prevented from exposure to sub-standard goods. The consumer protection unit of the State Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment undertakes surveillance, consumer education and seeks redress for consumers who suffer loss from using sub-standard goods.”
He urged artisans including vulcanisers to support the SON in checking sub-standard tyres which have been identified as one of the causes of most road accidents, adding, “Sub-standard tyres are the cause of most road accidents with high fatality rate. These tyres are often cheap compared to standard tyres. But they are deadly. So, we need you to properly advise your customers.”
Obaseki decried the dumping of sub-standard goods such as tyres in Nigeria from across the world, noting, “Sub-standard tyres lead to loss of revenue and foreign exchange to government, discouraging investment in local industries as well as the loss of income to local manufacturers.”
State Coordinator of SON, Akogun Ojo, said the Federal Government has given the organisation the mandate to eliminate sub-standard tyres, adding that SON will not hesitate to impound sub-standard tyres from Nigerian markets and charge individuals in possession of the tyres to court.
The Matron of the National Association of Practicing Vulcanisers of Nigeria in Edo State, Queen Obaseki, urged members of the association to make themselves available for biometrics capture to enable the government create a database for developing an effective policy guarding their business.
MOST READ
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
Registration of political parties should be a full time job of another body, the chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute,...
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast...
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)...
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and...
World International Day For Justice: Obaseki Harps On Stiffer Measures To Curb Trafficking, Punish Perpetrators
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there is need for a stronger collaboration among international actors to...
SUBEB Staff In ‘Soup’ Over Employment Racket In C/River
An employee with the Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR- SUBEB), Mr. Ikwa Bassey has been suspended by the...
Plateau Govt Tasks Parents On Immunisation Of Children Below 5 Years
The Plateau Government on Saturday urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five are...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
COLUMNS9 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS22 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION9 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
OPINION22 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown