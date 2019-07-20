NEWS
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and Special Advisers with a charge to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents of the state.
Speaking shortly after the appointees took oath of office in Government House, Kaduna, El-Rufai while thanking them for accepting to serve the people said they would be assessed base on their performance.
El-Rufai stressed that:” You must quickly settle in and deliver results. Each of you will receive and adhere to job descriptions that will be followed by Key Performance Indicators and Performance Agreements. All are subject to strict quarterly reviews, because we must maximise the short time left to deliver service for our people”
“Some of the appointees are not from Kaduna state, but as you all know Kaduna is a mini Nigeria. This is Kaduna we all live and grew up. I commiserate with you because the work is much for you to deliver”
Some of those who took the oath of office were, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi-Chief of Staff, Dr. Salisu Suleiman, Principal Private Secretary, Hajiya Bariatu Mohammed, Head Of Service, Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Ben Kure, Special Adviser, Political Matters, Dr. Omano Edigheji-Special Adviser, Research and Documentation among others.
On her part, Kaduna state deputy governor, Dr.Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, tasked all the appointees to work hard for a lasting legacy:” We need to leave lasting legacy for those that are coming after us. We believe you will settle down quickly to implement our programmes for the good people of Kaduna state”
MOST READ
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
Registration of political parties should be a full time job of another body, the chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute,...
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast...
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)...
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and...
World International Day For Justice: Obaseki Harps On Stiffer Measures To Curb Trafficking, Punish Perpetrators
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there is need for a stronger collaboration among international actors to...
SUBEB Staff In ‘Soup’ Over Employment Racket In C/River
An employee with the Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR- SUBEB), Mr. Ikwa Bassey has been suspended by the...
Plateau Govt Tasks Parents On Immunisation Of Children Below 5 Years
The Plateau Government on Saturday urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five are...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
COLUMNS9 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS22 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION9 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
OPINION22 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown