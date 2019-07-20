el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and Special Advisers with a charge to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents of the state.

Speaking shortly after the appointees took oath of office in Government House, Kaduna, El-Rufai while thanking them for accepting to serve the people said they would be assessed base on their performance.

El-Rufai stressed that:” You must quickly settle in and deliver results. Each of you will receive and adhere to job descriptions that will be followed by Key Performance Indicators and Performance Agreements. All are subject to strict quarterly reviews, because we must maximise the short time left to deliver service for our people”

“Some of the appointees are not from Kaduna state, but as you all know Kaduna is a mini Nigeria. This is Kaduna we all live and grew up. I commiserate with you because the work is much for you to deliver”

Some of those who took the oath of office were, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi-Chief of Staff, Dr. Salisu Suleiman, ​​Principal Private Secretary, Hajiya Bariatu Mohammed, Head Of Service, Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Ben Kure, Special Adviser, Political Matters, Dr. Omano Edigheji-Special Adviser, Research and Documentation among others.

On her part, Kaduna state deputy governor, Dr.Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, tasked all the appointees to work hard for a lasting legacy:” We need to leave lasting legacy for those that are coming after us. We believe you will settle down quickly to implement our programmes for the good people of Kaduna state”