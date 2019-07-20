Gov Bello Is The Real Progenitor Of Rescue Mission In Kogi – Fanwo

Director General of Media and Publicity to Kogi State governor, Kingsley Fanwo, is always waiting in the wings for the slightest opportunity to defend his boss. In this encounter with Ernest Nzor, he argues that against claims by some governorship aspirants in the state that they are on a rescue mission, Governor Yahaya Bello is the real progenitor of rescue mission in the confluence state. He also speaks on other issues bordering on the forthcoming governorship polls in the state.

Recently, your governor procured the APC nomination forms for the governorship poll in Kogi. What is his chances of scaling through the party primaries against the position of certain stakeholders in the state who had protested at the party’s headquarters in Abuja against indirect primaries?

Governor Yahaya Bello is a competitor and our party is a highly democratic space. We do not grant automatic ticket or give room for people to run away with materials meant for primary election. We allow for competition under a democratic atmosphere. The Governor won the ticket a long time ago because he stood by the party, bridged the differences and carry the party on his strong shoulders for three and a half years. He is only competing against himself.

Party delegates will choose him because he nurtured the party and led the party into series of victories. November 16 will be another victory for the party and the Governor. Those protesting against indirect primary are indicting themselves. They are only telling the people that they abandoned the party. We used the model for nominating our candidates for the February and March election. And now the State Executive Committee and the NWC have made pronouncements. Anyone who claims to be real APC should not be afraid of executives piloting the affairs of his party. Governor Yahaya Bello will win the Primary massively.

Some APC aspirants in the state claim they are on a rescue mission to save the state from poverty and misgovernance under the Bello administration. What is your take on this?

Those people should just join us. That was the slogan of our late leader, Prince Abubakar Audu. And in his memory, Governor Bello ensured he liberated the state from political cabals and economic cankerworms who held the state down for 13 years. So, the Rescue Mission is not a new thing. Rescue started in 2016 and our state is now liberated from the shackles of the past. Yahaya Bello is the real progenitor of the rescue mission in Kogi State.

Why do you think the people of Kogi would vote the governor for a second term?

Simple. He has served them well. He has united them and collapsed the walls of division that limited the potentials of the state for 25 years. He has built roads. He has built schools. He has ensured their security and saved the state from the statistical notoriety of being the crime capital of the nation. He has built hospitals and improved healthcare. He has reduced maternal mortality and has received rave commendation from the World Bank Health Team and other national and international bodies for his commitment to healthcare. He has revamped the agricultural sector and under his administration, we are set for the Confluence Rice that will be sold across Africa. He has helped sanitise our environment. He has empowered the youth and women across the state. He won in February. He won in March. He will win in November by the grace of God and the support of the people of Kogi State.

One point of attack used by the opposition which has become a recurrent decimal against the Bello administration is the issue of payment of salaries. What is the true position in this regard?

That will soon be over. He recently told stakeholders in the state that the problem won’t cross to August. That is about to be fulfilled. The problem didn’t start with him. The immediate past Governor of the state , Capt. Idris Wada confessed that the problem started during his tenure. He applied for bailout to solve the problem. If there was no salary problem before GYB came, why did Wada applied for bailout? Bailout means ‘I am in trouble with salary payment, kindly bail me out’. Government is a continuum. Governor Bello inherited the problem and now he is about to solve it. He deserves commendation rather than condemnation. He has done well.

The recent endorsement of the governor for a second term by royal fathers and some stakeholders in the state has been described by the opposition as a sham. Do you think the people are with him?

For the first time in recent history, an Obaro of Kabba was coronated and there was no crisis. Due process and fairness did the magic. During the last administration, a traditional ruler was kidnapped in Kabba/Bunu local government area and they had to pay heavy ransom to get him released. That is no more the case in the Kogi under Governor Bello. The Royal Fathers now see excellent transformation and development. They have spoken for the people, and even the opponents of the governor know he would win.

Governor Bello has also been described as high handed and insensitive leader. As your principal, what impression do you have about him?

I have worked with him closely for close to four years now and I share the privilege of being one of his first three appointees alongside the Chief of Staff and the then SA Media. I can say with every sense of modesty that Governor Yahaya Bello is a humble leader. One of his greatest strength is his ability to listen to diverse opinions before making his judgement. On Thursday, we were with him at a restaurant in Wuse where he mixed with Nigerians freely. He is humble, considerate, compassionate and responsible. Nigerians will see more of that great leader in the coming years.

What has changed in Kogi since the governor came on board?

We are a united people today. Before now, we were so divided. Ethnic mistrust was rampant and unchecked. Today, we are united because the leader of the state doesn’t promote ethnic divisions. His Chief of Staff is not from his senatorial district. That was the first time a governor of the state would appoint anyone into that office from another senatorial district. That was a big statement from the governor.

Also, he has changed the security narrative. Kogi is now safer than ever. He has also attracted a good number of industries into the state. Kogi is cleaner today than ever. He has also digitalised the Civil Service and repositioned it for more efficiency. Today, Kogi is generally a better state.

The opposition PDP has maintained that it will reclaim power in Kogi come November 16. Don’t you feel threatened by their over confidence?

PDP is dead in the state. They won only one Senate seat and only one Reps seat. APC won two Senate seats, 7 Reps seats and all the 25 House of Assembly seats. President Muhammadu Buhari won here despite the fact that even those aspiring to be governor today under our party worked for Atiku. GYB has killed PDP in Kogi with his style of leadership and political sagacity.