Ikeja Electric, PEP Stores Collaborate On Customer Bill Payment

Ikeja Electric Plc has entered into a partnership with multinational retail company, PEP Stores, to enable customers pay bills or recharge their account at designated PEP Stores across Lagos.

According to Ikeja Electric Plc, under this partnership, post-paid and prepaid customers within IE network can pay their bills and recharge their account while doing regular shopping at PEP Stores located in Gbagada, Maryland Mall, Ipaja, Isolo, Allen Avenue, Ikorodu, Ogba, Awolowo Way, Ojodu Berger, Idimu, Amuwo Odofin, Ogudu and Ikeja City Mall all in Lagos.

While announcing the initiative at a press briefing, acting chief commercial officer, Ikeja Electric, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, said the essence of providing array of payment options and outlets that offer reliable and convenience services to customers was borne out of the company’s customer-centric approach to service delivery.

He said: “The collaboration between Ikeja Electric and PEP Store demonstrates our passion to consistently improve service and make energy available to consumers. This initiative gives convenience and seamless service to customers who needs to recharge their account or pay bills. Another interesting benefit of this partnership is that most of the outlets opens on weekends so customers can walk in to purchase token for energy or pay bills just as they shop other needs.”

He noted that the possibility of paying bills or buying electricity units while shopping and the convenience it offers will definitely provide a rich and satisfying experience for customers.

Country general manager, PEP Stores, Kofo Awonuga stated that the two companies are very passionate about their customers.