ISSUES
Insecurity: Buhari, Presidency In the Eye Of The Storm
During the week, former President Olusegun Obasanjo did what he knows best. He threw spanners in the works of national discourse when he scribbled another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. Since Buhari assumed power in 2015 this was the third time the former president will be writing a letter to him.This latest missive by the former leader was triggered by the killing of daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.
The death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin generated public opprobrium as leaders, especially those from the Southern part of the country, have been threatening fire and brimestone. Sensing the danger their commentaries were creating, the presidency came out to caution that the politicisation of her death was unfortunate.
According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, it was sad that this was coming barely after the President had issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call. He also said the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in addition had paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.
“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences. Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united. Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this”, Shehu noted.
President Buhari also fired back at Obasanjo andbotherbcritics of insecurity, describing them as unpatriotic. The president, in a veiled reference to Obasanjo, said that those criticising the isolated cases of insecurity in the country are not patriotic Nigerians. He pointed out that countries around the world were facing one security challenge or the other. Speaking while receiving the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) at the presidential villa, the president explained that there were new challenges of banditry and kidnapping around the globe.
Similarly, because of the tension in the country and the animosity against the Fulani tribe in the country, the Northern elders forum called on herders in the Southern part of the country to return to the North. But the president didn’t take the admonition of the Northern elders lightly. The next day, he enjoined all Nigerians to ignore call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to Fulani herders to leave the Southern part of Nigeria.
“All citizens of Nigeria are free to move and live within any part of the country they please, whether or not they are originally from there. In line with our country’s constitution, the government of Nigeria and the administration of President Buhari will protect citizens of Nigeria wherever they find themselves. No one has the right to ask anyone or group to depart from any part of the country, whether North, South, East or West,” the president said.
Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president questioned the intentions of the NEF and other so-called leaders in delving into issues with unsolicited, ill-intentioned advice.
“They have no one’s authority to make such pronouncements. The polarising role of the Northern Elders Forum and all those other groups dabbling into issues of security to score cheap political points has for long been a sore point in Nigeria’s body polity. They should not be allowed to mislead anyone, least of all the Fulani herders”, he stated.
On Thursday, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, visited President Buhari to discuss the increasing spate of insecurity in the country. He said the Southwest region does not want to experience any other war.
Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the president, Ooni lamented that the drum of war is sounding loud across the country. He said he came to speak with the president on behalf of traditional rulers towards improving security situation in the country.
He noted: “How to improve security; I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the Southwest is real. The issue of insecurity, we that live in the remote and rural areas of the Southwestern part of the country, most of the bushes are occupied by strange people and we decided to work with the government to fish them out.
“Everybody is beating the drum of war. We don’t want war. Who can stand war? We want something better for our youths. We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that. We told the president that and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to throw things out of proportion.
“We should make sure things are right and the president has given good directives to security chiefs, including the IG to visit all traditional institutions in the Southwest.”
MOST READ
Corruption Cuts Across Sectors – ICPC Chairman
Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday said prevalence of corruption in...
Court Remands Father Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Daughters
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 57-year-old father, Mr Mojeeb Fashola, accused of sexually assaulting his...
Edo: APC Shouldn’t Push Obaseki Out – Idahosa
Charles Idahosa was special adviser on Political Matters to former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. In this interview with...
Bayelsa Has Resources To Up IGR – Agbedi
In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Hon Fred Agbedi, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, speaks on some pressing...
Bayelsa APC Gov’ship Aspirants’ Split Over Mode Of Primaries
The controversy that trailed the adoption of direct mode of primaries by stakeholders within the APC in Bayelsa State has...
Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden
Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
EDUCATION14 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS14 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION19 hours ago
The Gbajabiamila You Don’t Know
-
OPINION14 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Court Remands 2 Teenagers For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Opens Defence