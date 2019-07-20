Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kaduna Guber Tribunal Adjourns As El-Rufai Opens Defence

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday, July 23, to enable the second respondent to arrange more witnesses at the  hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, challenging the March 9 election.

The second respondent who opened his defence on Friday,  was able to arraign just one witness before moving for adjournment.

Earlier, Malam Hussaini Barmo who was a member of the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of Kaduna State Chapter of All Progressive Congress(APC), adopted his deposition as evidence before the tribunal.

Cross examining the witness, counsel to APC, the third respondent, Barrister Sharafa Yusuf, asked him to confirm the results from Kubau local government, which Barmo did.

The witness also confirmed that the results were for voting points where the number of voters exceeded 750.

Malam Barmo also told the tribunal that results from each of such voting points were added to the mother polling units before the aggregate votes were recorded in the forms  EC8E.

Also cross examining the witness, counsel to the petitioner, Barrister Hassan El Yakub asked Barmo whether he was an agent of APC during the last election and he answered in the negative.

The witness however said that APC had agents in every ward throughout the state “but I was not one of them. “

Barmo further said that he got the information on pages 15 to 56 of his deposition “from party agents across polling units, wards and local governments of the state. “

Barmo also said that he didn’t visit any polling unit, adding that “the only polling unit that I went to was the one where I voted at Sardauna Crescent in Kaduna North local government.”

Counsel to Governor Nasir El Rufai who is the second respondent, Mr A. U Mustapha(SAN), moved a motion for adjournment to enable him arraign more witnesses, which the tribunal granted.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Fashion and Style5 mins ago

Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden

Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
HEALTH22 mins ago

Natural Treatment For Fibroids

Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
HEALTH24 mins ago

Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?

Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
NEWS1 hour ago

Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an  Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
NEWS1 hour ago

CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
NEWS1 hour ago

Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment

Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
Abike Dabiri-Erewa Abike Dabiri-Erewa
NEWS1 hour ago

Sacked Nigerian Professor: NIDCOM Boss Demands Mutual Respect

The Director General and Chief Executive of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has demanded that Ghanian authorities exercise...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: