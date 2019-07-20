Connect with us
Malta Guinness Fetes Muslims In Abuja, Kaduna, Others

1 hour ago

Malta Guinness Nigeria recently visited Muslims in the cities of Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Bauchi to share the goodness and vitality of the non-alcoholic Malt drink, as part of its mission to fuel the greatness of every Nigerian, irrespective of location and occupation.

The Malta Guinness team visited three mosques in Abuja, Kaduna and Bauchi. In Abuja, the visits held in National Mosque, Shehu Shagari Mosque and Kubwa Village Central Mosque.

This was followed by visits to Al Manar Mosque Ungwa Rimi, Nawair- Ud-Deen Mosque, and Sabo Central Mosque, Kaduna. The team also visited Alfurqan Mosque, Alibaba Mosque, and Fegge Central Mosque, in Kano.

Speaking at the event, Ife Odedere, Assistant Brand Manager, Malta Guinness said, “by visiting Muslim faithful across the country, Malta Guinness is reaffirming its position as the premium non-alcoholic Malt drink that fuels the greatness of Nigerians everywhere, no matter where they are or what they do.

“We visited Muslim faithful in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano and Bauchi. These visits have provided us with a platform to showcase the energy-giving attributes of Malta Guinness- Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, which revitalizes the body.”

The Malta Guinness team also donated ablution kettles to the Mosques they visited. In addition to these mosque visits, Malta Guinness is also supporting a good number of Muslim religious programmess on TV and Radio stations, to educate and inform.

