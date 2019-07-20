New Queen Emerges At Somolu Beauty Pageant

It was all glitz, glamour and a memorable day at the grand finale of Miss Somolu Beauty Pageant, an empowerment project aimed at empowering young women for greater entrepreneurship. Miss Fola Agoro won the beauty contest.

The platform was created for positive change in Somolu, a suburb in Lagos and helping young women become self-dependent and to build their self-esteem.

The event which was the first of its kind took place at the V-Ginis Event Centre, opposite Yaba College of Technology, was glamourous as 21 beautiful ladies competed for the ultimate crown and other ambassadorial positions. They all stutted their stuff walked the stage representing major streets in the area.