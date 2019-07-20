Connect with us
NEWS

Nigeria’s Constitution Very Fair – PMB

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigeria’s constitution as the fairest document where a state like Bayelsa with eight local government areas and Kano with 44 local government areas have the same number of senators (three each) representing their people.

He stated this while meeting members of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group led by the National Coordinator, Usman Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said “The constitution facilitate one thing, that is there must be a member of the executive council from each state of the federation.

“Why I praise the authors of our constitution is that Bayelsa with eight local governments has three senators and Kano with 44 has three senators. So, you can’t be fairer than that in the context of one Nigeria.

Buhari, who reiterated his commitment to a safe Nigeria, added that the aim was to have a Nigeria where families will be safe and children having opportunities for comfortable lives.

“As leaders in your various communities, I urge you all to take the message back to your communities. It is not about politics, religion or tribe. It is about having a Nigeria where our families will be safe and our children will have plenty opportunities to earn a living and live comfortable lives,” he said.

