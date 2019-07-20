NEWS
Plateau Govt Tasks Parents On Immunisation Of Children Below 5 Years
The Plateau Government on Saturday urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five are immunised against the polio disease in the ongoing National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs).
Mrs Jerisha Kakwi, State Health Educator, Primary Health Care (PHC) Board, gave the advice during a meeting with the Rapid Respond Team/Task Force Committee, Jos North Local Government.
Kakwi, said the aim of the four-day NIPDs exercise, which kicked off July 20, to end July 23 and being conducted across the 17 LGAs of the state, was to ensure that no eligible child is left unimmunised in the state.
“As members of the task force committee, you must ensure that no child is left unimmunised in Jos North LGA.
“You are aware that the state government is more concerned about Jos North Local Government Area where we have been recording non-compliance. Therefore, we must be serious about the exercise.
“We should ensure that immunisation teams visit even motor parks and all nooks and crannies of communities to ensure eligible children are immunised, ‘’ she said.
Also speaking at the meeting, Mrs Rebeca Nimlan, Jos North PHC Director, said, “only through team work, determination and commitment, we shall be able to succeed this time around’’.
Nimlan pledged to ensure that the feedback mechanism was implemented to the letter to ensure that no child was left without taking the polio vaccine.
Mr Sikiru Bello, Chairman, Rapid Respond Team/Task Force Committee, who chaired the meeting, pledged the committee’s commitment toward the four-day NIPDs programme for its success for “the survival and better health for our children’’.
Bello described the meeting as “very timely’’ and “encouraging’’ and expressed the hope that parents in Jos would this time around, cooperate with the health officials for total compliance and success. (NAN)
MOST READ
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
Registration of political parties should be a full time job of another body, the chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute,...
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast...
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)...
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and...
World International Day For Justice: Obaseki Harps On Stiffer Measures To Curb Trafficking, Punish Perpetrators
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there is need for a stronger collaboration among international actors to...
SUBEB Staff In ‘Soup’ Over Employment Racket In C/River
An employee with the Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR- SUBEB), Mr. Ikwa Bassey has been suspended by the...
Plateau Govt Tasks Parents On Immunisation Of Children Below 5 Years
The Plateau Government on Saturday urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five are...
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Sen Abbo Abducted My Daughter – Father
-
COLUMNS9 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
30 Nigerian Students Get Full U.S. Govt Scholarship
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Writes Oshiomhole Over Adoption Of Direct Mode Of Party Primary
-
NEWS22 hours ago
U.S. Designates Hezbollah Leader Global Terrorist, Offers $7m For Information
-
OPINION9 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
OPINION22 hours ago
GYB – A Performer Who Deserves The Ultimate Crown