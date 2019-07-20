Revisit Probe Of Ondo Deputy Gov, Groups Tell Body Of Benchers, Police

The Ondo State Committee on Ethics and Good Governance (OSEGG) has called on the Body of Benchers to revisit the 2010 call to bar of the Deputy Governor, Hon Alfred Ajayi Agboola.

The demand was contained in a petition to the Body of Benchers authored by an Abuja-based organisation, Advocare Lawyers, on behalf of representatives of the group, Olabanji Orogbemi and Omosuyi Akinbuwa.

According to the petition, the deputy governor claimed in his profile published on the Ondo State Government web page that he attended the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State where he bagged a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree with Second Class Upper Division and was called to bar in 2010 after graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

The group noted that Agboola was in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ilaje Ese Odo Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2011, where he was chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) and other committees.

The group noted that as a member of the House, that he, Agboola, must have met the requirements of sections 63 and 68(1)(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended for him not to be recalled.

Also, for him to have qualified to be called to the Nigerian Bar, he must have completed successfully the academic and practical requirements of the Nigerian Law School on full time basis.

“It is worthy of note that for Hon Agboola Ajayi to have been called to the Nigerian Bar to his testimony, he must have been a full time student of the Nigerian Law School in the 2009/2010 academic year, which period fell within the time when he was sitting as a full time member of the House of Representatives.

“It is our humble submission that Hon Agboola Ajayi lied on oath by not disclosing to the Council of Legal Education in his application forms document under oath that he is a sitting member of the House of Representatives between the year 2007-2010, the same period as his admission into the Nigerian Law School,” the petitioner noted.

On this note, the petitioner called on the Body of Benchers to review his record and recommended for the withdrawing of the Licence and certificate awarded him to practice law in the country.

There was another petition by another law firm, Mmaiyie and Associate to the office of the Inspector General of Police alleging examination malpractices and perjury against the deputy governor.

Acting on behalf of Akinloye Oyeniyi, the law firm called for the investigation of the records which showed that he, Ajayi, sat for the West African School Certificate at the period he was a sitting chairman of Ese Odo local government area of Ondo State.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, Leke Akeredolu, said they would not like to join issue with the petitioners.

Akeredolu said court had earlier resolved the issue in favour of his principal.

According to him, “We would not like to respond to this. The matter has been resolved by court before now. Again, the body of benchers has set up committee to probe the allegation. Those saddled with that responsibility would also come out with their findings. So, let us wait till then.”