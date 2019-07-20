NEWS
Rotary Is The Ideal Way To Serve Humanity – Onukugha
The new District Governor of Rotary District 9125, comprising 21 states, Victor Onukwugha has stressed that Rotary is the indirect way to give back and serve humanity.
Onukwugha said this in an interview in Abuja, adding that his team is working tirelessly to ensure the upcoming generation of young people experience as much thoughtfulness and love.
According to him, “Rotary is the indirect way of giving to the society; it is the ideal way to serve humanity. It’s the proper way to touch lives of even those who don’t know you. It is only through rotary you give such service.”
Speaking on his vision for the district in the next one year, he said it will be his desire to promote the ideals of rotary, grow the clubs and make huge contributions to rotary foundation, (RF). “It will equally be my joy to see that our district performs extremely well in all the six areas of focus.”
He added that in District 9125 comprising Abuja, 19 northern states, and four states in the west, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and oyo, there are over 2,465 members, and about 142 clubs. “And in all these states and Abuja we have executed impactful projects through clubs and Rotarians. Rotary has done boreholes, promoted health care, especially in disease control and engaged in peace building processes like conflict resolutions. We have awarded scholarships to indigent students and empowered vulnerable youths and widows and these are done continually.”
