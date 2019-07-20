Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Rotary Is The Ideal Way To Serve Humanity – Onukugha

Published

1 hour ago

on

The new District Governor of Rotary District 9125, comprising 21 states, Victor Onukwugha has stressed that Rotary is the indirect way to give back and serve humanity.

Onukwugha said this in an interview in Abuja, adding that his team is working tirelessly to ensure the upcoming generation of young people experience as much thoughtfulness and love.

According to him, “Rotary is the indirect way of giving to the society; it is the ideal way to serve humanity. It’s the proper way to touch lives of even those who don’t know you. It is only through rotary you give such service.”

Speaking on his vision for the district in the next one year, he said it will be his desire to promote the ideals of rotary, grow the clubs and make huge contributions to rotary foundation, (RF). “It will equally be my joy to see that our district performs extremely well in all the six areas of focus.”

He added that in District 9125 comprising Abuja, 19 northern states, and four states in the west, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and oyo, there are over 2,465 members, and about 142 clubs. “And in all these states and Abuja we have executed impactful projects through clubs and Rotarians. Rotary has done boreholes, promoted health care, especially in disease control and engaged in peace building processes like conflict resolutions. We have awarded scholarships to indigent students and empowered vulnerable youths and widows and these are done continually.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Fashion and Style11 mins ago

Our Garments Are Works Of Art – Gounden

Ethical, stylish and luxurious, these three words summarise the design and feel of Vanessa Gounden couture. Vanessa has taken inspiration...
HEALTH27 mins ago

Natural Treatment For Fibroids

Most intelligent people while solving a problem make sure that they don’t leave any scope for its return. When we...
HEALTH30 mins ago

Is Orange Juice The New Superfood?

Orange juices’ antioxidant power profile will help you fight off a cold and may even improve your memory! What We...
NEWS1 hour ago

Kogi APC Stakeholders Sue NWC Over Mode of Primaries

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has approached an  Abuja Federal High Court over the decision...
NEWS1 hour ago

CAS Commissions New Buildings Immortalising Fallen Heroes

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday commissioned two buildings named after NAF’s fallen...
NEWS1 hour ago

Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment

Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
Abike Dabiri-Erewa Abike Dabiri-Erewa
NEWS1 hour ago

Sacked Nigerian Professor: NIDCOM Boss Demands Mutual Respect

The Director General and Chief Executive of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has demanded that Ghanian authorities exercise...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: