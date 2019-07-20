NEWS
Shettima Wants Public Schools Revamped.
Erstwhile governor of Borno state and the current senator representing Borno Central, Distinguished Hon. Kashim Shettima, has called on his fellow law makers to as a matter of urgency revamp the state of the nation’s public schools system.
Shettima made the call recently, during a plenary section at the floor of the National Assembly. He averred on the need for urgent intervention to halt the drift in the interest of our future. Stressing that whatever that needs to be done to reverse the trend must not wait in a bid to ensure that subsequent generations of Nigerians will not continue to suffer the consequences of the neglect.
“Your excellencies distinguished colleagues, where there is a will there is always a way. In Jharkhand state in India they are using tayan technology to teach in 50 thousand public schools and this is globally here in this country.
“In other times they are talking of big data, they are talking of artificial intelligence, they are dwelling on autonomous beikos while we are talking about herdsmen farmers clashes, we are talking about state policing, we need to up our antics and rise to the challenges of the times”, he said.
Shettima acknowledged and descried the fact that most of his fellow law makers were products of public schools thus the need to give it the urgent attention it deserves else posterity won’t be kind to them.
“Incidentally almost all of us here are products of public schools system, and believe me your excellencies distinguished colleagues posterity will judge us harshly if we allow the public schools system to collapse in this country”.
He also tasked his colleagues not to see the poor as only good for political thuggery but harped on the need to build the poor academically so they don’t revolt and destroy what they have built for themselves over the years.
“We can send our own wards and children to the porcheous private schools deceiving ourselves that children of the poor can rot away, and when the time comes we can use them as political thugs for our electioneering processes, believe me your excellencies distinguished colleagues this children of the poor that we abandon might end up being the prankingstar monsters that will consume us. I urge us distinguished colleagues to take this matter with all the seriousness it deserves”, Shettima appealed.
