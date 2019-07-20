SUBEB Staff In ‘Soup’ Over Employment Racket In C/River

An employee with the Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR- SUBEB), Mr. Ikwa Bassey has been suspended by the board for his alleged involvement in employment racket.

The board’s sledge hammer fell on Eteng (a primary school teacher) after he was accused by a member of the public of defrauding of her and others of millions of naira under the guise of offering them jobs at the last recruitment exercise conducted by the board last year.

The fraud victim Mercy Oduba stated that she fell into the trap because the teacher promised using his boss who was a friend to the SUBEB board Chairman to facilitate the job for her.

Oduba complained to the board that she paid about half a million to the suspect on behalf of herself and husband to enable them get teaching jobs in the last SUBEB teachers’ recruitment exercise.

While narrating her ordeal to the Board Chairman and Management Staff, Oduba averred that she was lieu into believing that the suspect had a direct link with the board Chairman who to her was going to OK her appointment into the teaching service of the state without knowing that Eteng promises were fake.

“Eteng told me he had a boss who was close to the Chairman and asked me to apply online for the Job so that he will in turn send my name to his boss who will subsequently forward my name to the board Chairman.

“Unknown to me that he was fake I had no option than succumbed to his deceit”.

“Days later, he sent a text that the Chairman told his Boss that those with B.Ed should pay two hundred thousand naira whereas candidates who possessed an NCE should pay one hundred thousand naira only.

“After much pressure, I had no option than to give in to his lies when he told me that with the amount everything regarding the employment opportunity will be alright.

“I ended up paying two hundred naira for myself and my husband, to be frank all the cash I paid him was five hundred naira because immediately I paid the first two hundred thousand naira he brought in another issues that would make me pay more before the appointment letters can be given to me.

“To be candid, because of the desperation in me, I ended up going to borrow in order to meet up with Eteng’s demand so that he will facilitate the job for me.

She said that upon realisation that she had been duped, she called Bassey and complained of her worries but Bassey asked her not to bother herself as her name was surely going to be published among successful candidates by the board.

Iked by the situation, Oduba said that she had no option than to seek the help of the board to enable her recover her cash.

Eteng, a teacher with Migrant Government School, Ugep, Yakurr LGA of the state is to serve the suspension pending when investigation will be completed by the board.

Reacting to the incidence, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Stephen Odey said that the Board will take stringent measures as this was not only a fraud case but an integrity issue where his name has been tarnished.

According to him “For trying to soil my name and ruin my integrity I will hand you over to the police. This young man does not deserve to be a teacher, teachers are meant to be role models.”

Odey further directed that the money be refunded to Oduba Mercy by the culprit within two weeks.

While confessing to his crime, Eteng who said it was pressure that led him to commit the crime, begged the Board for leniency.

“Please Sir, I was under pressure, I got a girl pregnant and I was forced to marry her in Ugep. Please sir I am sorry, I am willing to pay her the money. I have been begging her to give me time to raise the money.”

To serve as a deterrent to others, Ikwa Bassey Eteng was placed on immediate suspension for six months without pay and after which he is to appear before a disciplinary committee where a final decision will be taken.