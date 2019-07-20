ENTERTAINMENT
Teni, Rema, Fireboy, Others Thrill Fans At Prom Concert
The Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria recorded a milestone on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with the successful staging of Nigeria’s first-ever Afrocentric Prom night. Tagged “Afroprom,” the night was lit up by performances from Teni, Rema, Joeboy and Fireboy among others.
Organised by J. Vanni Global, the event, which had been highly anticipated since it was announced in May saw thousands of students listing their expectations for the night on social media, as they waited breathlessly for a historic event at one of Nigeria’s most iconic venues.
Speaking on getting students from over 100 secondary schools to attend, Assistant Creative Director and Road Manager, J. Vanni Global, Adebisi Odubela said: “We had to visit every school because we wanted these teens to know that we were serious about creating a platform for them.”
In addition to music performances from Teni, Fireboy, Rema, Joeboy, Flash on the night, the crowd was also treated to comedy from ace comedian Ushbebe, alongside electric dance renditions by celebrity dance group Dream Catchers, and Don Flex & the Extigate team.
Apart from entertainment, the audience also listened to inspirational speeches from popular musician-turned politician Banky W, multi-award winning media personality and Red Media co-founder, Debola Williams, as well as Bada Akintunde Johnson, country manager of Viacom International Media Networks Africa. Also speaking at the event was Mrs Adebimpe Ihekuna, Group Head, Products and Markets Development Group, Polaris Bank Limited, who addressed the teaming audience on seven important keys required to drive unimaginable success: characteristics common with the bank.
The noticeably vocal and excited audience then took in the spectacle of the crowning ceremony for the maiden prom King & Queen, who were each voted in by the audience from a shortlist of three, which was selected from hundreds of entries.
