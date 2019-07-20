Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Tribunal: Obi Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful

Published

7 hours ago

on

Mr Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the last general elections, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the party will reclaim its mandate through the tribunal.

Obi made the call when he addressed the 8th Stakeholders Meeting of the Anambra Chapter of PDP in Awka on Saturday.

The former two time governor of Anambra, who said PDP was the solution to Nigeria’s political and economic challenges, said the party had a good case at the ongoing tribunal.

“Election in Nigeria is not easy, after the election, you have to still go to court and queue up, and that is where real money is spent in hiring lawyers, but I must assure you that all hope is not lost, and we are progressing steadily.

“The man who is there now has contested for four times before he made it, and we are also confident that in no time, the right thing will be done.

“Nigerians are already disenchanted, so that has made PDP a brand today and marked her out as the only party that can deliver Nigeria,” he said.

Obi applauded the PDP for its ‘impressive’ performance in the last election across the nation , noting that the party won more governorship, national and state assembly seats even in opposite  strongholds.

He thanked the party in Anambra for supporting PDP while urging for more sacrifice from members to enable the party win Anambra in the 2021 governorship election.

Obi promised to stand by the party and help it succeed.

The Anambra PDP stakeholders in a communiqué read after the meeting endorsed the state executive of the chapter led by Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu.

The Communiqué which was signed by Chief Kenneth Enemuo, Dr Rose Nwankwo and Mrs Helene Nwaeri applauded the harmonious relationship among elected members of the party, the leadership and other a members.

The party expressed support for Obi and other contestants who were presently in various tribunals in the bid to recover their mandates while calling on the party leadership at the council and ward levels to build the party.

Anambra PDP stakeholders also expressed unwavering support for the Chief Uche Secondus led national leadership and all its policies and actions to make the party stronger. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES38 mins ago

Plateau: Kinsmen Advice Lalong On Good Governance

Kinsmen of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, at a victory dinner advised him on how to break the jinx of...
INTERVIEWS51 mins ago

I Will Oppose Anything That I Believe Is Wrong – Yerima

Hon Ahmed Yerima representing Misau/Danboa federal constituency of Bauchi state in the 8th session of the National Assembly, in this...
National Open University of Nigeria NOUN logo National Open University of Nigeria NOUN logo
EDUCATION60 mins ago

Assessing Efficacy Of ‘iLearn Portal Technology’ In Open Distance Learning

In this report, HENRY TYOHEMBA examines the efficacy of iLearn portal technology of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)...
NEWS5 hours ago

Zamfara Pilgrims Get Another 200 Riyals Discount On Hajj Fare

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has announced a further reduction of 200 Riyals from 2019 Hajj fare for...
POLITICS5 hours ago

Gov Bello Is The Real Progenitor Of Rescue Mission In Kogi – Fanwo

Director General of Media and Publicity to Kogi State governor, Kingsley Fanwo, is always waiting in the wings for the...
NEWS7 hours ago

Tribunal: Obi Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful

Mr Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the last general elections, has urged Nigerians to...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS8 hours ago

Police Arrest Woman For Allegedly Causing Harm On Maid

The Police Command in Ebonyi has arrested one Mrs Nkechinyere Aja for alleged abuse and harm occasioned on the right...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: